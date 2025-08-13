Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Why Gita Govinda is the bhajan closest to Lord Krishna Krishna Janmashtami is here! Discover the magic of Gita Govinda, the bhajan said to bring Lord Krishna’s presence to every devotee’s home.

New Delhi:

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated soon, and devotees are enjoying Lord Krishna bhajans. Bhajans are loved the most for their special connection to Lord Krishna.

The most spiritual festival is around the corner, and devotees are looking for Lord Krishna's bhajans. Among many, 'Gita Govind' holds a special place in devotees' hearts, praised by Baba Bageshwar.

What is Gita Govinda and its spiritual meaning

Jaydev, a well-known poet from the 12th century, wrote Gita Govinda. It tells the tale of Radha Rani and Shri Krishna's love. Love and devotion for Krishna are plenty in this song. According to Indresh Upadhyay, Lord Krishna appears rapidly wherever Gita Govinda is sung. Baba Bageshwar adds that Lord Krishna will undoubtedly listen if a devotee sings it with all of their heart.

Rules for singing Gita Govinda at home

According to Indresh Upadhyay, you should sit down and sing Gita Govind every day. Keep a seat empty in front of you for Lord Krishna. It is said that before reciting Gita Govind, imagine that Lord Krishna is sitting in front of you, ask him to sit, 'Please sit here, Lord.' For you, I'm singing Gita Govinda. Continue singing every day for months or even years. After a while, you might think that Bal Gopal's character, little Krishna, is sitting there and listening to you.

How Gita Govinda connects devotees to Krishna

It shows his love and meeting with Radha and Krishna. Before Gita Govinda, this love is spiritual and divine for the devotees, not just human but also for animals. Devotees' love for Krishna is also evident in the song, which shows their love for them. Many people think that when Gita Govinda is sung, Krishna himself hears it.

Full lyrics of Shri Kamla Kucha Mandala (Gita Govinda)

Shritakamalakuchamandal dhritkundal a.

Kalita Lalit Vanmaal Jai Jai Dev Hare.

Dinmanimandalmandan bhavakhandan a.

Munijanmansahansa Jai Jai Dev Hare ॥

Kaliyavishadharganjan Janaranjan A.

Yadukulanlindinesh Jai Jai Dev Hare.

Madhumuranarkavinasana Garudasana A.

Surkulkelinidan Jai Jai Dev Hare ॥

Amalkamaldallochan bhavamochan a.

Tribhuvan Bhavannidhan Jai Jai Dev Hare ॥

Janakasutakritbhushan Jitdushan A.

Samarshmitdashkanth Jai Jai Dev Hare ॥

Abhinavjaladharsundar Dhritamandar A.

Shrimukhchandrachakor Jai Jai Dev Hare ॥

Tav charane pranata vayamiti bhavay a.

Kuru Kushalamb Pranateshu Jai Jai Dev Hare.

Srijaydevakaveruditmidam kurute mridam.

Mangalmanjulageetam Jai Jai Dev Hare ॥

Radhe Krishna Hare Govind Gopala Nand Ju Ko Lala.

Yashoda Dulala Jai Jai Dev Hare ॥

Lord Krishna himself completed the Gita Govinda. It is said that Lord Krishna finished a verse that the poet Jaydev was stuck on while he was away.