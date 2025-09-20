Garba in Ahmedabad 2025: Top Navratri events, venues, timings Ahmedabad comes alive during Navratri with Garba nights at iconic venues like Gujarat University Ground, Shankus Farm, Maa Ni Mandvi and more. Here’s the list.

New Delhi:

Navratri is not just a festival but a vibrant celebration of dance, music, and rich traditions. Ahmedabad is a major city for Navratri celebrations, and it lights up with the energy of Garba and Dandiya, as people dressed in colourful attire gather at beautifully decorated venues to dance and celebrate late into the night.

Several venues are hosting grand Garba and Dandiya events this year in Ahmedabad. Whether you are a seasoned dancer or just looking to participate in the event, Garba and Dandiya nights can be an unforgettable experience. Here are some of the best Garba and Dandiya events in Ahmedabad.

Garba in Ahmedabad

1. Vibrant Navaratri Festival-2025 By Gujarat Tourism

Venue: Gujarat University Ground, Ahmedabad

Gujarat University Ground, Ahmedabad Date/Time: Sept 23 – Oct 1, 2025 / 9:00 PM onwards

Sept 23 – Oct 1, 2025 / 9:00 PM onwards Ticket Price: From Rs. 500 onwards

Experience the grandeur of Navratri with Gujarat Tourism’s flagship event, showcasing traditional Garba, Dandiya, folk music, and cultural performances at a mega scale.

2. Mandli Garba 2025

Venue: Shankus Farm, Ahmedabad

Shankus Farm, Ahmedabad Date/Time: Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 9:00 PM onwards

Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 9:00 PM onwards Ticket Price: From Rs. 999 onwards

A Garba event with soulful music and authentic atmosphere, Mandli Garba attracts thousands of enthusiasts each year.

3. Rang Morla ft Aditya Gadhvi

Venue: Green Andaaz Party Plot, Ahmedabad

Green Andaaz Party Plot, Ahmedabad Date/Time: Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:01 PM onwards

Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:01 PM onwards Ticket Price: From Rs. 1799 onwards

Dance to the soulful voice of Aditya Gadhvi, where music, culture, and tradition come together for an unforgettable Garba night.

4. Colors Gujarati RangRatri 2025

Venue: Shantam Farm, Ahmedabad

Shantam Farm, Ahmedabad Date/Time: Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards

Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards Ticket Price: From Rs. 399 onwards

Organised by Colors Gujarati, RangRatri is a fusion of traditional Garba with modern stage setups, vibrant costumes, and live performances.

5. RED RAAS

Venue: Green Place, Ahmedabad

Green Place, Ahmedabad Date/Time: Sept 22 – Sept 30, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards

Sept 22 – Sept 30, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards Ticket Price: From Rs. 249 onwards

A high-energy Garba night with dazzling lights, live music and contemporary festive vibes.

6. Maa Ni Mandvi Rasleela 2025

Venue: Maa Ni Mandvi, Ahmedabad

Maa Ni Mandvi, Ahmedabad Date/Time: Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards

Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards Ticket Price: Rs. 1499

A cultural Garba event rooted in tradition, devotion, and community bonding, offering a soulful festive experience.

7. Fadiyu – Fari Ek Vaar 2025

Venue: Suramya Farm, Karnavati Club Road, Ahmedabad

Suramya Farm, Karnavati Club Road, Ahmedabad Date/Time: Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 9:00 PM onwards

Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 9:00 PM onwards Ticket Price: From Rs. 599 onwards

One of the most anticipated Garba nights in Ahmedabad, known for music, dance, and high festive spirit.

8. Probuzz Garba 3.0

Venue: Probuzz Garba and Mandli, Ahmedabad

Probuzz Garba and Mandli, Ahmedabad Date/Time: Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards

Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards Ticket Price: From Rs. 199 onwards

Blending youthful energy with traditional Garba, this event offers dynamic performances and vibrant decor.

9. Swarnim Nagari AC Dome Garba 2025

Venue: Swarnim Nagari Garba, Ahmedabad

Swarnim Nagari Garba, Ahmedabad Date/Time: Sept 20 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards

Sept 20 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards Ticket Price: From Rs. 999 onwards

A grand indoor Garba celebration with world-class arrangements, live music, and festive glamour.

10. PYC Navratri 2025

Venue: M K Farm House, Ahmedabad

M K Farm House, Ahmedabad Date/Time: Sept 23 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards

Sept 23 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards Ticket Price: From Rs. 499 onwards

A family-friendly Garba celebration with traditional music, community bonding, and cultural performances, ideal for all age groups.

Quick highlights: Garba and Dandiya events in Ahmedabad

Event Venue Date/Time Ticket Price Vibrant Navaratri Festival-2025 By Gujarat Tourism Gujarat University Ground, Ahmedabad From September 23, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 9:00 PM onwards From Rs.500 onwards Mandli Garba 2025 Shankus Farm, Ahmedabad From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 9:00 PM onwards From Rs.999 onwards Rang Morla ft Aditya Gadhvi Green Andaaz Party Plot, Ahmedabad From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:01 PM onwards From Rs.1799 onwards Colors Gujarati RangRatri 2025 Shantam Farm, Ahmedabad From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards From Rs.399 onwards RED RAAS Green Place, Ahmedabad From September 22, 2025 to September 30, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards From Rs.249 onwards Maa Ni Mandvi Rasleela 2025 Maa Ni Mandvi, Ahmedabad From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards Rs.1499 Fadiyu - Fari Ek Vaar 2025 Suramya Farm, Karnavati Club Road, Ahmedabad From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 9:00 PM onwards From Rs.599 onwards Probuzz Garba 3.0 Probuzz Garba and Mandli, Ahmedabad From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards From Rs.199 onwards Swarnim Nagari AC Dome Garba 2025 Swarnim Nagari Garba, Ahmedabad From September 20, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards From Rs.999 onwards PYC Navratri 2025 M K Farm House, Ahmedabad From September 23, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards From Rs.499 onwards

ALSO READ: Garba nights in Mumbai 2025: Venues, tickets, and Navratri highlights