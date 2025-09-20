Garba in Ahmedabad 2025: Top Navratri events, venues, timings

Navratri is not just a festival but a vibrant celebration of dance, music, and rich traditions. Ahmedabad is a major city for Navratri celebrations, and it lights up with the energy of Garba and Dandiya, as people dressed in colourful attire gather at beautifully decorated venues to dance and celebrate late into the night.
Several venues are hosting grand Garba and Dandiya events this year in Ahmedabad. Whether you are a seasoned dancer or just looking to participate in the event, Garba and Dandiya nights can be an unforgettable experience. Here are some of the best Garba and Dandiya events in Ahmedabad.
Garba in Ahmedabad
1. Vibrant Navaratri Festival-2025 By Gujarat Tourism
- Venue: Gujarat University Ground, Ahmedabad
- Date/Time: Sept 23 – Oct 1, 2025 / 9:00 PM onwards
- Ticket Price: From Rs. 500 onwards
Experience the grandeur of Navratri with Gujarat Tourism’s flagship event, showcasing traditional Garba, Dandiya, folk music, and cultural performances at a mega scale.
2. Mandli Garba 2025
- Venue: Shankus Farm, Ahmedabad
- Date/Time: Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 9:00 PM onwards
- Ticket Price: From Rs. 999 onwards
A Garba event with soulful music and authentic atmosphere, Mandli Garba attracts thousands of enthusiasts each year.
3. Rang Morla ft Aditya Gadhvi
- Venue: Green Andaaz Party Plot, Ahmedabad
- Date/Time: Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:01 PM onwards
- Ticket Price: From Rs. 1799 onwards
Dance to the soulful voice of Aditya Gadhvi, where music, culture, and tradition come together for an unforgettable Garba night.
4. Colors Gujarati RangRatri 2025
- Venue: Shantam Farm, Ahmedabad
- Date/Time: Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards
- Ticket Price: From Rs. 399 onwards
Organised by Colors Gujarati, RangRatri is a fusion of traditional Garba with modern stage setups, vibrant costumes, and live performances.
5. RED RAAS
- Venue: Green Place, Ahmedabad
- Date/Time: Sept 22 – Sept 30, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards
- Ticket Price: From Rs. 249 onwards
A high-energy Garba night with dazzling lights, live music and contemporary festive vibes.
6. Maa Ni Mandvi Rasleela 2025
- Venue: Maa Ni Mandvi, Ahmedabad
- Date/Time: Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards
- Ticket Price: Rs. 1499
A cultural Garba event rooted in tradition, devotion, and community bonding, offering a soulful festive experience.
7. Fadiyu – Fari Ek Vaar 2025
- Venue: Suramya Farm, Karnavati Club Road, Ahmedabad
- Date/Time: Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 9:00 PM onwards
- Ticket Price: From Rs. 599 onwards
One of the most anticipated Garba nights in Ahmedabad, known for music, dance, and high festive spirit.
8. Probuzz Garba 3.0
- Venue: Probuzz Garba and Mandli, Ahmedabad
- Date/Time: Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards
- Ticket Price: From Rs. 199 onwards
Blending youthful energy with traditional Garba, this event offers dynamic performances and vibrant decor.
9. Swarnim Nagari AC Dome Garba 2025
- Venue: Swarnim Nagari Garba, Ahmedabad
- Date/Time: Sept 20 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards
- Ticket Price: From Rs. 999 onwards
A grand indoor Garba celebration with world-class arrangements, live music, and festive glamour.
10. PYC Navratri 2025
- Venue: M K Farm House, Ahmedabad
- Date/Time: Sept 23 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards
- Ticket Price: From Rs. 499 onwards
A family-friendly Garba celebration with traditional music, community bonding, and cultural performances, ideal for all age groups.
Quick highlights: Garba and Dandiya events in Ahmedabad
|Event
|Venue
|Date/Time
|Ticket Price
|Vibrant Navaratri Festival-2025 By Gujarat Tourism
|Gujarat University Ground, Ahmedabad
|From September 23, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 9:00 PM onwards
|From Rs.500 onwards
|Mandli Garba 2025
|Shankus Farm, Ahmedabad
|From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 9:00 PM onwards
|From Rs.999 onwards
|Rang Morla ft Aditya Gadhvi
|Green Andaaz Party Plot, Ahmedabad
|From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:01 PM onwards
|From Rs.1799 onwards
|Colors Gujarati RangRatri 2025
|Shantam Farm, Ahmedabad
|From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards
|From Rs.399 onwards
|RED RAAS
|Green Place, Ahmedabad
|From September 22, 2025 to September 30, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards
|From Rs.249 onwards
|Maa Ni Mandvi Rasleela 2025
|Maa Ni Mandvi, Ahmedabad
|From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards
|Rs.1499
|Fadiyu - Fari Ek Vaar 2025
|Suramya Farm, Karnavati Club Road, Ahmedabad
|From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 9:00 PM onwards
|From Rs.599 onwards
|Probuzz Garba 3.0
|Probuzz Garba and Mandli, Ahmedabad
|From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards
|From Rs.199 onwards
|Swarnim Nagari AC Dome Garba 2025
|Swarnim Nagari Garba, Ahmedabad
|From September 20, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards
|From Rs.999 onwards
|PYC Navratri 2025
|M K Farm House, Ahmedabad
|From September 23, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards
|From Rs.499 onwards
