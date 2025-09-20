Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Events
  4. Garba in Ahmedabad 2025: Top Navratri events, venues, timings

Garba in Ahmedabad 2025: Top Navratri events, venues, timings

Ahmedabad comes alive during Navratri with Garba nights at iconic venues like Gujarat University Ground, Shankus Farm, Maa Ni Mandvi and more. Here’s the list.

Devotees and dancers gather in huge numbers to celebrate Navratri with Garba and Dandiya in Ahmedabad, creating a vibrant festive atmosphere.
Devotees and dancers gather in huge numbers to celebrate Navratri with Garba and Dandiya in Ahmedabad, creating a vibrant festive atmosphere. Image Source : Pinterest
Written ByIndia TV Lifestyle Desk  Edited ByKamna Arora  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Navratri is not just a festival but a vibrant celebration of dance, music, and rich traditions. Ahmedabad is a major city for Navratri celebrations, and it lights up with the energy of Garba and Dandiya, as people dressed in colourful attire gather at beautifully decorated venues to dance and celebrate late into the night.

Several venues are hosting grand Garba and Dandiya events this year in Ahmedabad. Whether you are a seasoned dancer or just looking to participate in the event, Garba and Dandiya nights can be an unforgettable experience. Here are some of the best Garba and Dandiya events in Ahmedabad. 

Garba in Ahmedabad

1. Vibrant Navaratri Festival-2025 By Gujarat Tourism

  • Venue: Gujarat University Ground, Ahmedabad
  • Date/Time: Sept 23 – Oct 1, 2025 / 9:00 PM onwards
  • Ticket Price: From Rs. 500 onwards

Experience the grandeur of Navratri with Gujarat Tourism’s flagship event, showcasing traditional Garba, Dandiya, folk music, and cultural performances at a mega scale.

2. Mandli Garba 2025

  • Venue: Shankus Farm, Ahmedabad
  • Date/Time: Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 9:00 PM onwards
  • Ticket Price: From Rs. 999 onwards

A Garba event with soulful music and authentic atmosphere, Mandli Garba attracts thousands of enthusiasts each year.

3. Rang Morla ft Aditya Gadhvi

  • Venue: Green Andaaz Party Plot, Ahmedabad
  • Date/Time: Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:01 PM onwards
  • Ticket Price: From Rs. 1799 onwards

Dance to the soulful voice of Aditya Gadhvi, where music, culture, and tradition come together for an unforgettable Garba night.

4. Colors Gujarati RangRatri 2025

  • Venue: Shantam Farm, Ahmedabad
  • Date/Time: Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards
  • Ticket Price: From Rs. 399 onwards

Organised by Colors Gujarati, RangRatri is a fusion of traditional Garba with modern stage setups, vibrant costumes, and live performances.

5. RED RAAS

  • Venue: Green Place, Ahmedabad
  • Date/Time: Sept 22 – Sept 30, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards
  • Ticket Price: From Rs. 249 onwards

A high-energy Garba night with dazzling lights, live music and contemporary festive vibes.

6. Maa Ni Mandvi Rasleela 2025

  • Venue: Maa Ni Mandvi, Ahmedabad
  • Date/Time: Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards
  • Ticket Price: Rs. 1499

A cultural Garba event rooted in tradition, devotion, and community bonding, offering a soulful festive experience.

7. Fadiyu – Fari Ek Vaar 2025

  • Venue: Suramya Farm, Karnavati Club Road, Ahmedabad
  • Date/Time: Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 9:00 PM onwards
  • Ticket Price: From Rs. 599 onwards

One of the most anticipated Garba nights in Ahmedabad, known for music, dance, and high festive spirit.

8. Probuzz Garba 3.0

  • Venue: Probuzz Garba and Mandli, Ahmedabad
  • Date/Time: Sept 22 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards
  • Ticket Price: From Rs. 199 onwards

Blending youthful energy with traditional Garba, this event offers dynamic performances and vibrant decor.

9. Swarnim Nagari AC Dome Garba 2025

  • Venue: Swarnim Nagari Garba, Ahmedabad
  • Date/Time: Sept 20 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards
  • Ticket Price: From Rs. 999 onwards

A grand indoor Garba celebration with world-class arrangements, live music, and festive glamour.

10. PYC Navratri 2025

  • Venue: M K Farm House, Ahmedabad
  • Date/Time: Sept 23 – Oct 1, 2025 / 8:00 PM onwards
  • Ticket Price: From Rs. 499 onwards

A family-friendly Garba celebration with traditional music, community bonding, and cultural performances, ideal for all age groups.

Quick highlights: Garba and Dandiya events in Ahmedabad

Event Venue Date/Time Ticket Price
Vibrant Navaratri Festival-2025 By Gujarat Tourism Gujarat University Ground, Ahmedabad From September 23, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 9:00 PM onwards From Rs.500 onwards
Mandli Garba 2025 Shankus Farm, Ahmedabad From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 9:00 PM onwards From Rs.999 onwards
Rang Morla ft Aditya Gadhvi Green Andaaz Party Plot, Ahmedabad From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:01 PM onwards From Rs.1799 onwards
Colors Gujarati RangRatri 2025 Shantam Farm, Ahmedabad From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards From Rs.399 onwards
RED RAAS Green Place, Ahmedabad From September 22, 2025 to September 30, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards From Rs.249 onwards
Maa Ni Mandvi Rasleela 2025 Maa Ni Mandvi, Ahmedabad From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards Rs.1499
Fadiyu - Fari Ek Vaar 2025 Suramya Farm, Karnavati Club Road, Ahmedabad From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 9:00 PM onwards From Rs.599 onwards
Probuzz Garba 3.0 Probuzz Garba and Mandli, Ahmedabad From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards From Rs.199 onwards
Swarnim Nagari AC Dome Garba 2025 Swarnim Nagari Garba, Ahmedabad From September 20, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards From Rs.999 onwards
PYC Navratri 2025 M K Farm House, Ahmedabad From September 23, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards From Rs.499 onwards

ALSO READ: Garba nights in Mumbai 2025: Venues, tickets, and Navratri highlights

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Events Section
Garba Garba Night Dandiya Ahmedabad
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\