Garba nights in Mumbai 2025: Venues, tickets, and Navratri highlights Whether you are a seasoned dancer or just looking to participate in the event, Garba and Dandiya nights can be an unforgettable experience. Here are some of the best Garba and Dandiya events in Mumbai.

With Navratri 2025 right around the corner, Mumbai is gearing up for vibrant Garba and Dandiya nights. From celebrity singers like Falguni Pathak and Geeta Rabari to luxury celebrations at five-star venues, the city is all set to dance the nights away.

Whether you are a seasoned Garba lover or just looking for a festive evening, here’s the list of top Garba and Dandiya events in Mumbai this Navratri.

Garba and Dandiya events in Mumbai 2025

Event Venue Date/Time Ticket Price Dome Dandiya Nites 2025 DOME, SVP Stadium, Mumbai From September 26, 2025 to October 2, 2025/ 7:00 PM onwards From Rs. 799 onwards Rangtaali Navratri 2025 with Aishwarya Majmudar Gen. Arunkumar Vaidya Ground, Borivali, Mumbai From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 7:00 PM onwards From Rs.943 onwards Radiance Dandiya with Falguni Pathak Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards From Rs.1799 onwards Dandiya Night with Naitik Nagda Ananta Banquet, Thane September 20, 2025/ 6:00 PM onwards From Rs.499 onwards Showglitz Navratri Utsav with Geeta Rabari 2025 Kora Kendra Ground no 4, Mumbai From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 7:00 PM onwards From Rs.499 onwards Celebrate Navratri at Imagicaa Imagica Theme Park (Khopoli), Mumbai From September 22, 2025 to October 2, 2025/ 6:30 PM onwards From Rs.1500 onwards Navrang Garba25 Marriott Executive Apartments, Navi Mumbai From September 22, 2025 to October 2, 2025/ 7:00 PM onwards From Rs.500 onwards Royal Raas Navratri 2025 at Sahara Star Sahara Star, Sapphire Banquet Hall, Mumbai From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:30 PM onwards From Rs.1180 onwards Sky City Mall Navratri Dandiya Nights Sky City Mall, Borivali, Mumbai From September 26, 2025 to September 28, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards Rs.1499 Prerna Rass 2025 Kalidas Grounds, Mumbai From September 22, 2025 to October 2, 2025 From Rs.400 onwards

Highlights of Mumbai Garba Nights 2025

Dome Dandiya Nites 2025: Dance the night away at Dome Dandiya Nites, one of Mumbai’s biggest Navratri celebrations with electrifying beats and vibrant decor.

Rangtaali Navratri 2025 with Aishwarya Majmudar: Groove to soulful Garba and Dandiya tunes as singer Aishwarya Majmudar sets the stage alive at Rangtaali Navratri 2025.

Radiance Dandiya with Falguni Pathak: Experience the Queen of Dandiya live as Falguni Pathak brings her iconic voice and high-energy performances to Radiance Dandiya.

Dandiya Night with Naitik Nagda: Enjoy traditional Garba vibes as Naitik Nagda takes the Dandiya night to the next level.

Showglitz Navratri Utsav with Geeta Rabari 2025: Folk sensation Geeta Rabari will headline Showglitz Navratri Utsav, blending traditional charm with festive beats.

Celebrate Navratri at Imagicaa: Celebrate Navratri in a magical setting at Imagicaa with Garba, Dandiya, rides, and festive fun for the whole family.

Navrang Garba25: Get ready for a colourful extravaganza at Navrang Garba25, where music, lights, and traditional dance come together.

Royal Raas Navratri 2025 at Sahara Star: Experience luxury celebrations at Sahara Star with Royal Raas Navratri—where grandeur meets Garba under one roof.

Sky City Mall Navratri Dandiya Nights: Join the festive beats at Sky City Mall with fun-filled Dandiya nights perfect for families and friends.

Prerna Rass 2025: Celebrate tradition with a modern twist at Prerna Rass 2025, promising soulful music and lively Garba vibes.

NESCO Garba 2025

Rangilo Re with Parthiv Gohil | Navratri 2025

Venue: NESCO Hall 4, Mumbai

Dates: September 22 – October 1, 2025

Time: 8 PM onwards

Tickets: Starting from Rs 999

Mumbai’s biggest indoor Navratri celebration

Back for its 7th grand edition, Rangilo Re has become Mumbai’s most loved indoor Navratri festival. Hosted at the fully air-conditioned NESCO Centre, the 10-day extravaganza blends tradition, music, and high-octane energy, making it a truly unforgettable Garba experience.

