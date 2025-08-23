Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 invitation card designs to share with loved ones Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with heartfelt invitation cards. From Marathi invites to modern e-cards, here are beautiful ideas to welcome Lord Ganesh home.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is celebrated with devotion across India as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. Families and communities bring home eco-friendly idols of Ganapati, decorate pandals, and organise poojas with great enthusiasm.

During this festival, inviting friends and relatives is a cherished tradition. Many people look for Ganesh Chaturthi invitation cards that blend devotion with creativity. Whether you prefer traditional Marathi-style invites, modern digital templates, or simple DIY handmade cards, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Here’s a look at the best Ganesh Chaturthi invitation ideas, designs, and templates you can use for 2025 celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi card designs

When it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi cards, people often prefer designs that feature:

Lord Ganesha’s illustrations or idols

Motifs like lotus, modak, diya, and rangoli patterns

Bright festive colours such as red, yellow, and orange

(Image Source : PINTEREST)A modern Ganesh Darshan invite with minimal yet classy design.

(Image Source : PINTEREST)A colourful Ganesh Chaturthi invitation design perfect for family gatherings.

You can choose between traditional printed cards or digital invitations that are easy to share on WhatsApp, social media, or email.

Invitation card for Ganesh Chaturthi

If you are hosting Ganesh sthapana or visarjan at home, your invitation card should clearly mention:

Date and time of sthapana and visarjan

Venue details (home, society, office, temple)

Dress code, if any (like traditional attire)

RSVP details for guests

(Image Source : PINTEREST)A festive Ganesh Chaturthi invitation with warm pastel tones.

Adding a short Ganesh shloka or blessing makes the invite even more special.

Ganesh Chaturthi invitation card in Marathi

For families in Maharashtra, Marathi Ganesh Chaturthi invites are very popular. These often include shlokas like “Ganapati Bappa Morya” or verses dedicated to Lord Ganesha. You can easily customise online templates to add Marathi text and make the invitation more personal.

Ganesh Chaturthi invitation card template

Many websites and apps offer free Ganesh Chaturthi card templates that can be personalised with your details. Templates allow you to:

Choose from multiple themes (traditional, modern, eco-friendly)

Add custom text in English, Marathi, or Hindi

Share instantly as a digital invite

These are convenient for families who want quick, eco-friendly options without printing.

Ganpati invitation ideas for home celebrations

Ganpati celebrations at home often involve inviting neighbours, relatives, and friends. Here are some unique invitation ideas:

Digital invites with music – Add Ganesh aarti background.

Eco-friendly handmade cards – Use recycled paper and natural colours.

Society/group invites – Add society name and event schedule for collective celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi invitation samples

Here are some Ganesh Chaturthi invitation card samples you can use for inspiration:

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Traditional Ganpati invitation card with floral decor.

(Image Source : PINTEREST)A warm invitation card design for Ganesh Darshan at home.

Inviting guests for Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about formality—it’s about spreading joy, devotion, and togetherness. Whether you choose printed invitation cards, Marathi text invites, or modern digital templates, the essence lies in welcoming Lord Ganesha with love and sharing the celebration with family and friends.

