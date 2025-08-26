Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 quotes in English, Hindi and Marathi to share on August 27 Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 falls on August 27. Celebrate Bappa’s arrival with 60 quotes in English, Hindi and Marathi—ideal for WhatsApp, Instagram and greetings.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, during the Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat from 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM. This festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav ends with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025. As families bring home Ganpati Bappa, here are the best Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 quotes in English, Hindi, and Marathi that you can share on WhatsApp, Instagram, or greeting cards.

Ganesh Chaturthi quotes in English

Start your Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations by sharing these meaningful and devotional quotes in English.

“Lord Ganesha removes darkness and fills life with light.” “Faith in Bappa turns obstacles into opportunities.” “Ganesh Chaturthi is the festival of hope, joy, and wisdom.” “Celebrate beginnings with the blessings of Lord Ganesha.” “Ganpati Bappa teaches us humility and strength together.” “May wisdom guide you and prosperity follow you.” “Ganesha is the symbol of intellect and remover of obstacles.” “Celebrate Ganeshotsav with devotion and simplicity.” “Where there is faith in Bappa, there is always success.” “Ganesh Chaturthi is about devotion, not decoration.” “Lord Ganesha inspires us to start every journey with faith.” “The ears of Ganesha remind us to listen more and judge less.” “Happiness begins when obstacles end, thanks to Ganesha.” “Ganpati Bappa is not just worshipped, He is lived in the heart.” “Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with love and kindness.” “Ganeshotsav is the season of gratitude.” “May Bappa’s wisdom help us live with balance and peace.” “Ganesh Chaturthi is about beginnings and blessings.” “Lord Ganesha is the light of wisdom in every home.” “Celebrate faith, celebrate Bappa, celebrate life.”

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 quotes

Here are special Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 quotes you can share with family and friends to mark the August 27 celebration.

“Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025! May Bappa bless you with new beginnings.” “Celebrate 27 August with devotion and joy, it’s Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.” “Ganpati Bappa Morya! Let 2025 bring wisdom and prosperity to all.” “On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, let faith replace fear.” “Celebrate the Madhyahna Puja Muhurat with pure devotion.” “Ganeshotsav 2025 is about faith, family, and festivity.” “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 – may your home be filled with peace.” “Celebrate the spirit of Bappa on August 27, 2025.” “Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 reminds us of hope and renewal.” “Ganpati Sthapana 2025 brings joy and divine strength.” “May 2025 be the year of positivity with Ganesha’s blessings.” “Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 teaches us to begin with courage.” “Celebrate the auspicious day with love and prayers.” “On August 27, remember Bappa is the remover of all obstacles.” “Ganeshotsav 2025 is not just a festival, it’s an emotion.” “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 to you and your loved ones.” “Make 2025 memorable with the blessings of Lord Ganesha.” “Ganpati Bappa brings happiness to every home in 2025.” “Celebrate life, celebrate Bappa, celebrate 2025.” “Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is about faith, devotion, and blessings.”

Ganesh Chaturthi quotes in Hindi

Celebrate the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi with these soulful quotes in Hindi, written in easy Roman script for sharing on WhatsApp.

“Ganpati Bappa sabke dukh door karte hain.” “Jahan Bappa hote hain, wahan sukh aur samriddhi hoti hai.” “Ganesh ji ke ashirwad se jeevan roshan ho jata hai.” “Prabhu Ganesha bhakton ke saath hamesha rehte hain.” “Bappa ke bina koi shubh karya poora nahi hota.” “Ganesh ji gyaan ke devta hain.” “Bappa ke aashirwad se safalta nischit hai.” “Ganpati humare jeevan ke vighna door karte hain.” “Bhakti se bada kuch nahi, Bappa se bada koi nahi.” “Ganesh ji ke darshan se mann pavitra ho jata hai.” “Ganpati Bappa morya, sabka mangal karna morya.” “Ganesh ji sabko ekta aur prem ka paath padhate hain.” “Vighnaharta hamesha bhakton ke saath hote hain.” “Ganpati ka utsav anand ka pratik hai.” “Bappa har ek mann ka bharosa hain.” “Ganesh ji ki krupa se jeevan aasaan ho jata hai.” “Ganpati ke naam se sab shubh hota hai.” “Bappa sabke dilon mein virajmaan hain.” “Ganesh ji sabhi ke rakhwale hain.” “Ganpati ke saath shuruat hamesha safal hoti hai.”

Ganesh Chaturthi Marathi quotes

Spread devotion and joy this Ganesh Chaturthi with heartfelt Marathi quotes in Roman script, perfect for festive greetings.

“Ganpati bappa morya, mangal murti morya.” “Bappa chi krupa asel tar sarv aadhya sukhmay hotat.” “Ganesha asel tar gharat hamesha shanti asel.” “Ganesh Utsav anand ani samruddhi gheun yeto.” “Bappa chi aashirvadane jeevan sundar hote.” “Ganpati bappa morya, pudhchya varshi lavkar ya.” “Bappa cha darshan ghetlya var man shant hote.” “Ganeshachi krupa asel tar kathin pan sope hote.” “Bappa ani bhakti yanchya mule jeevan pavitra hote.” “Ganesh Utsav samruddhi cha pratik aahe.” “Ganpati bappa hamesha aaplya sobat aahet.” “Bappa chi seva kelyane man pavitra hote.” “Ganpati sobat har ek karya safal hote.” “Bappa cha utsav prem ani ekta gheun yeto.” “Ganeshachi krupa manushya la satya margavar nete.” “Ganpati sobat jeevan anandmay hote.” “Bappa che naam ghetlya var shakti milte.” “Ganesh Utsav hamesha aasha gheun yeto.” “Bappa cha utsav sukh ani shanti cha utsav aahe.” “Ganpati bappa morya, hamesha mangal kari morya.”

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, falling on August 27, is a celebration of wisdom, prosperity, and faith. As the 10-day Ganeshotsav concludes with Visarjan on September 6, share these quotes in English, Hindi, and Marathi to spread Bappa’s blessings with family and friends.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

