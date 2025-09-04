Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025: When is it, September 5 or 6? Know correct date, significance and rituals Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025, also known as Mawlid, is expected to be observed soon. It holds great spiritual and cultural significance for Muslims around the world. Let's know the correct date of the celebration.

For Muslims worldwide, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid Miladunnabi, is a particularly auspicious occasion that commemorates the birth of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Saheb. People are frequently perplexed by its date. Tell us about the 2025 date of this celebration and its significance.

According to Muslims, he was Allah's final prophet and messenger, spreading the word of compassion, love, peace, and fraternity throughout the world. His teachings and principles are commemorated on this day.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025 date

On August 24, 2025, the moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal was visible this year. Accordingly, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi will be observed on Friday, September 5, 2025, following the start of the Islamic calendar's reckoning.

How is Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrated?

On this day, people of the Muslim community remember the biography of Prophet Saheb, his sermons and his teachings with full enthusiasm. On this day, mosques and houses are decorated, and special prayers are offered. Processions are also taken out at many places, in which Naat and Kalam are recited in the glory of the Prophet Saheb. People congratulate each other and feed the poor. This festival is also called 'Eid of Eids' because it is one of the most important days in Islam.

How is Eid-e-Milad Celebrated?

People begin using green flags and multicoloured lights to decorate local marketplaces, streets, mosques, and neighbourhoods the day before the celebration. Women prepare a wide range of foods, including Sheer Khurma and Sevaiyan. Some people visit the well-known sites like Haji Ali Dargah, Jama Masjid, Nizamudin Aulia, and Ajmer Sharif in order to worship Allah and seek his blessings.

On this day, charitable giving and donations are regarded as quite significant. Those who are genuinely committed to Allah give to the destitute and in need. Youngsters ask their elders for Eidi. Families came together to celebrate and share with their kids the lessons of Prophet Muhammad on humanity and kindness.

