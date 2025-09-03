Eid Milad un Nabi 2025: Date, mubarak wishes, banners, posters, photos, quotes and WhatsApp status Eid Milad un Nabi 2025 brings prayers, banners, photos and wishes of peace. Celebrate with heartfelt quotes, WhatsApp status videos, and mubarak greetings.

New Delhi:

Eid Milad un Nabi, or Mawlid, celebrates the birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace upon him); this is a momentous day for Muslims everywhere. They observe it with prayers, processions, charity, and festive gatherings.

The 2025 celebration would, by then, once more serve to remind its celebrants of compassion, peace, and kindness-those very qualities the Prophet embodied. His teachings still influence millions of lives across the globe. People express their devotion and offer goodwill on that day through numerous activities—benedictions and creative banners being just a few.

Also read: Best Eid Milad un Nabi posters and backgrounds for 2025 celebrations

Eid Milad un Nabi 2025 date in India

It would be around September 4 or 5 this year, depending on the visibility of the moon. People from different communities may celebrate it a day earlier or later based on the lunar observation, but the spirit of this festival, remembering the teachings and legacy of the Prophet, remains the same.

Eid Milad un Nabi Mubarak wishes

Here are some heartfelt wishes you can share with friends and family:

Wishing you peace, prosperity, and blessings on this holy occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi. May the teachings of the Prophet guide you to a life of compassion and kindness. Eid Milad un Nabi Mubarak to you and your family — may this day bring endless joy. On this blessed day, may your faith grow stronger and your heart find peace. May Allah’s blessings be with you today and always. Eid Milad un Nabi Mubarak. Let this Eid Milad remind us to follow the Prophet’s path of truth and mercy. Wishing you a day filled with love, prayers, and togetherness. Eid Milad un Nabi Mubarak. May the light of the Prophet’s teachings shine in your life forever. On Eid Milad un Nabi, may all your prayers be answered with happiness and peace. Eid Milad un Nabi Mubarak! May you always be blessed with faith, health, and prosperity

Eid Milad un Nabi Mubarak in Urdu

Eid Milad un Nabi Mubarak ho, Allah aapki zindagi ko khushiyon se bhar de. Is mubarak din par aapki saari duayein qubool hon. Nabi Kareem ki taleemaat aapko hamesha roshni aur raah dikhayein. Allah ka noor aapke dil aur ghar mein chamakta rahe. Eid Milad un Nabi par aapko imaan, sukoon aur barkat naseeb ho. Rasool Allah ki sunnat par chalne ki tofeeq mile. Aapke ghar mein hamesha rehmat aur barkat utarti rahe. Is paak din par aapke dil mein mohabbat aur shukr ka jazba barh jaaye. Nabi ka paighaam aapki zindagi ko behtareen banata rahe. Eid Milad un Nabi Mubarak! Allah aapko sehat, sakoon aur roshan mustaqbil de.

Eid Milad un Nabi Mubarak quotes

“The best of you are those who have the best manners and character.” – Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) “Kindness is a mark of faith, and whoever is not kind has no faith.” – Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) “Do not waste water even if you were at a running stream.” – Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) “The best among you is the one who doesn’t harm others with his tongue and hands.” – Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) “He who does not thank people does not thank Allah.” – Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Eid Milad un Nabi banner

Many organisations and communities design colourful banners with Islamic calligraphy, the green dome of Madinah, and messages of peace. Take a look at Eid Milad un Nabi banners:

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Community banners mark the Prophet’s birth anniversary during Eid Milad un Nabi.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Beautiful Eid Milad un Nabi Mubarak wishes shared in Urdu for the holy occasion

Eid Milad un Nabi photo

Photos of beautifully lit mosques, green flags, gatherings, and children dressed in traditional attire often capture the spirit of Eid Milad un Nabi. People also share customised greeting cards and images on social media. Check them out:

(Image Source : PEXELS)The Holy Quran with prayer beads is often displayed and recited during Eid Milad un Nabi, marking the Prophet’s birth anniversary with devotion.

(Image Source : PEXELS)Mosques across India light up beautifully for Eid Milad un Nabi 2025.

Eid Milad un Nabi poster

Posters are widely shared both offline and online with “Eid Milad un Nabi Mubarak” messages in English, Urdu, and Arabic. These posters often include Islamic motifs like crescent moons, lanterns, and floral patterns to reflect celebration and reverence.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)A beautifully designed Eid Milad un Nabi poster featuring mosque domes and crescents, shared widely during the Prophet’s birth anniversary.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Creative Eid Milad un Nabi poster symbolising devotion and celebration, with a crescent moon and mosque illustration.

Eid Milad un Nabi status video download

Short devotional videos with naats (Islamic poetry in praise of the Prophet), qawwalis, and processions are shared as WhatsApp statuses and Instagram reels. These videos often include quotes from the Quran and sayings of the Prophet. Take a look at the videos:

Eid Milad un Nabi status video for WhatsApp

From spiritual naats to vibrant celebrations, WhatsApp statuses for Eid Milad un Nabi allow people to greet their contacts with warmth. Popular ones include short prayers, glowing mosque visuals, and wishes written in Urdu or English. Take a look:

Eid Milad un Nabi in 2025 is not just a festival; it is an occasion to ponder over the eternal teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). There are heart-touching wishes and beautifully creative banners to make the celebration a reminder of peace, unity, and compassion. When all the faithful come together this September, may the Prophet's message continue to guide hearts around the world.