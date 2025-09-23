Best Durga Puja pandals in Delhi 2025: CR Park, Dwarka, GK-II and more Celebrate Durga Puja 2025 in Delhi with grand pandals at CR Park, Kashmere Gate, Dwarka and more. From bhog to dhunuchi dance, here’s where the magic unfolds.

New Delhi:

Durga Puja in Delhi is an explosion of colour, culture, and community spirit. With dhunuchi dance, dhaak beats, and traditional bhog, the city transforms into a vibrant mini-Kolkata. Every year, thousands of devotees and pandal-hoppers explore iconic pandals across the capital.

From artistic themes to age-old traditions, Delhi’s Durga Puja pandals bring the magic of Bengal right to the heart of the city. You don't have to be in Kolkata to get the Durga Puja vibes! Here are the best ones you should not miss this year.

Also read: Durga Puja 2025 pandals list: North Kolkata classics to South Kolkata showstoppers

Best Durga Puja pandals to visit in Delhi

Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) Pandals

(Image Source : PEXELS)A vibrant Durga idol adorned with sparkling ornaments, flowers, and weapons, symbolising the triumph of good over evil during Durga Puja celebrations.

Known as Delhi’s very own Kolkata, CR Park is home to some of the grandest Durga Puja celebrations. Each block – from A to K – sets up unique themed pandals with intricate idols, cultural performances, and queues for bhog that are worth the wait.

Kashmere Gate Puja (Delhi Durga Puja Samiti)

One of the oldest in the city, this puja has been going on since 1910. Organised at Alipur Road, it maintains its vintage glory with stress on rituals, dhunuchi dance, and cultural programmes.

Safdarjung Enclave Puja

This pandal has a cheerful atmosphere and innovative decorations. Safdarjung's Puja committee tends to innovate with themes, making it one of the most popular with young pandal hoppers.

Minto Road Puja

Situated in the heart of Delhi, the Minto Road Durga Puja is a perfect blend of art, cuisine, and spirituality. Its beautiful idol themes and cultural entertainment attract massive crowds each night.

GK-II Puja

For a mix of contemporary décor and tradition, the GK-II pandal is the place to be. It's popular for its lively show and beautiful lighting.

Dwarka Sector 10 Puja

The residents of Dwarka do not need to go far, as Sector 10 is home to one of the most popular pandals in West Delhi. Right from bhog to cultural programs, it has also become a favourite spot.

From the old Kashmere Gate puja to the flashy CR Park pandals, Durga Puja in Delhi is an experience you will never forget. Whether you are here for the bhog, the painting, or the spiritual connection, these pandals will give you festive memories to treasure.

Also read: Durga Puja 2025 saree looks: Red and white Bengali sarees for the perfect festive style