Happy Diwali reply ideas: Best replies to Diwali 2025 wishes in English and Hindi Tired of typing “same to you” to every Diwali wish? Discover beautiful Happy Diwali replies in English and Hindi that sound personal, festive, and full of warmth. Perfect for WhatsApp, Instagram, or any chat that deserves a brighter reply.

You’ve lit the diyas, posted the pictures, and now your phone is blowing up with “Happy Diwali” messages. From family WhatsApp groups to office chats, the flood of wishes is real, and replying with just a “same to you” feels, well, a little too basic.

If you want your Diwali replies to sound genuine (and maybe even a little clever), here are some perfect ways to respond, whether it’s your boss, your best friend, or that cousin who only texts once a year. Take a look at these thoughtful Diwali replies:

Best Replies to Happy Diwali Wishes in English

Thank you! Wishing you a bright and joyful Diwali too. Thanks a lot! Hope your Diwali is filled with happiness. Appreciate it! May this Diwali bring you peace and prosperity. Wishing you the same — lots of light and love this Diwali. Thank you! May your home shine as bright as these diyas. Thanks! Hope your Diwali sparkles with joy. Wishing you endless happiness and sweet memories this Diwali. Thank you! May your year ahead be as bright as Diwali lights. Same to you — have a safe and sparkling Diwali! Thanks so much! Enjoy the sweets, lights, and laughter. Wishing you prosperity and positivity this Diwali. Thank you! Hope your home is filled with light and laughter. Same to you! Let’s celebrate love and togetherness this season. Thanks! May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with happiness and health. Appreciate it! Wishing you peace, love, and success this Diwali. Thanks! May your life shine brighter than the diyas. Thank you! Here’s to a Diwali full of love and blessings. Wishing you a wonderful Diwali too — full of smiles and light. Thanks! Hope this Diwali brings you luck and laughter. Appreciate your wishes! Wishing you endless brightness. Thank you! Let’s celebrate the good vibes together. Wishing you a warm, peaceful, and prosperous Diwali. Thanks! Hope your Diwali is as sweet as the mithai you share. Same to you! Enjoy every sparkle of this festive night. Thank you for your wishes! Have a blessed Diwali ahead. Sending back light, joy, and lots of gratitude your way. Thanks! Let’s make this Diwali unforgettable for all the right reasons. Appreciate it! May your days ahead glow with happiness. Thanks so much — wishing you endless light and laughter. Thank you! May Diwali bring love and luck to your doorstep.

Happy Diwali Reply in Hindi

Dhanyawaad! Aapko bhi Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnayein. Shukriya! Aapka ghar bhi roshni se jagmaga uthe. Bahut bahut dhanyawaad, aapko bhi Diwali mubarak ho. Shukriya! Maa Lakshmi aapke ghar sukh-samriddhi laaye. Aapko bhi Deepawali ki dher saari shubhkamnayein. Dil se dhanyawaad, aapka Diwali khushiyon se bhara rahe. Shukriya! Aapke saath yeh roshni hamesha bani rahe. Aapko bhi pyaar aur roshni se bhari Diwali mubarak. Bahut sundar shubhkamnaayein, aapko bhi wahi duaayein. Shukriya! Aapke jeevan mein bhi ujala bane rahe. Aapko bhi har khushi aur safalta ki shubhkamnayein. Dil se dhanyawaad! Aapka har din Diwali jaisa roshan ho. Shukriya! Aapke ghar sukh aur shanti bane rahe. Bahut pyara message tha — aapko bhi Happy Diwali! Aapko bhi dher saari mithaas aur khushiyan milti rahein. Shukriya! Aapki zindagi bhi roshni se bhari rahe. Aapke pyaare wishes ke liye dhanyawaad. Aapko bhi Mubarak ho. Aapko bhi yeh Diwali nayi umeedein aur khushiyan de. Shukriya! Aapke sapne bhi chamak uthen is Diwali. Aapko bhi har safalta aur sukh ki kamna karta hoon. Bahut accha laga sun kar — Happy Diwali to you too! Dhanyawaad! Aapka har din roshan aur khushiyon bhara rahe. Aapko bhi Deepawali ki dher saari badhaaiyan. Shukriya! Aapke ghar bhi Lakshmi ji ka vasa ho. Aapko bhi is Diwali har pal meetha aur roshan lage. Bahut bahut dhanyawaad! Aapko aur aapke parivaar ko Mubarak. Aapko bhi roshni aur pyaar se bhari Diwali ki badhaai. Shukriya! Aapke sapne bhi diye ki tarah jagmaga uthen. Aapko bhi har din naye ujale aur sukh-shanti mile. Dil se shukriya! Aapko bhi khushiyon aur pyaar se bhari Diwali.

Short and Sweet Replies for Diwali Wishes in English and Hindi

Thank you! Same to you. Shukriya! Aapko bhi Mubarak ho. Thanks! Have a great Diwali. Aapko bhi roshni aur khushiyon bhari Diwali. Appreciate it! Stay blessed. Thank you! Wishing you smiles and sweets. Aapko bhi pyaar bhari Diwali. Much appreciated! Enjoy your Diwali. Shukriya! Har pal roshan rahe.

Unique and Heartfelt Ways to Reply to Diwali Messages (English + Hindi Blend)

Your message made me smile. Wishing you love and light in return. It’s messages like yours that make Diwali special. Thank you! Aapke shubh shabdon ne din bana diya. Aapko bhi Diwali ki badhaai. Thank you for remembering me. Wishing you endless happiness. Khush rahiye! Aapka Diwali bhi roshan aur pyara ho. Your wishes mean a lot. May your Diwali be full of blessings. Bahut accha laga aapka message. Aapko bhi dher saari khushiyan. Wishing brightness back your way — thank you for your kind words. Dil se shukriya! Aapka jeevan diya ki tarah jagmaga uthe. Your words brought warmth — wishing you the same and more.

The way you reply says more than a simple “thanks.” It’s a reflection of the light you pass on. So this Diwali, respond with warmth, wit, and a little heart. Because every message — just like every diya — shines brighter when it carries a bit of meaning.