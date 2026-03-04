Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda enjoy lunch with fans in Hyderabad, personally greet everyone

New Delhi:

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently spent a joyful afternoon with their fans in Hyderabad. The couple hosted a lunch and planned a meet-and-greet with fans. They even personally greeted everyone.

Several videos of the duo from the event have surfaced online. In the viral video, the duo can be seen interacting with fans and enjoying lunch together.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda enjoy lunch with fans

For the event, the Thamma actress was seen dressed in a printed saree, while the Kingdom actor opted for a blue floral-print kurta. Take a look below:

Reddit users praised Rashmika and Vijay's gesture toward their fans. One user wrote, "Omg, this was the cutest." Another added, "This is such a sweet gesture for fans." One more fan wrote, "They all seem.to be genuinely happy it's good to see celebs giving back love to their fans and acknowledging them (sic)."

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share sangeet photos

South actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family members. The newlyweds, on Tuesday, shared the official pictures from their Sangeet ceremony on their respective social media handles along with an emotional note.

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception

For the unversed, the Dear Comrade actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will host a wedding reception for their industry colleagues in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

On the professional front, the couple will be next seen together in Telugu period drama film, Ranabaali which is slated to hit the big screens on September 11, 2026.The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and written by

Pramod Tammineni.

Also Read: Rashmika and Vijay steal the spotlight in new puja ceremony videos, fans love their chemistry | Watch