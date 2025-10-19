Diwali 2025 wishes in English, Hindi, Marathi and Tamil: Heartfelt greetings and messages to share Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on October 20 — the festival of lights that brings warmth, joy, and togetherness. Here’s a curated list of 120+ Happy Diwali 2025 wishes in English, Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil— perfect for WhatsApp, Instagram captions, and festive greetings.

New Delhi:

The festival of lights is almost here! Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on October 20, lighting up hearts, homes, and hopes across India. It’s that time of year when tables gleam, spirits glisten, and every diya adds a touch of magic. More than just lamps and mithai, Diwali is about gratitude for the people who make our lives brighter and our days better.

So whether you’re sending wishes to your loved ones or posting festive captions online, here’s a handpicked list of the best Diwali 2025 messages to spread joy and positivity this season. Let’s dive in!

Happy Diwali 2025 Wishes in English

Wishing you a Diwali full of love, light, and laughter. May your life sparkle with moments of joy this Diwali. Let the light of diyas guide you to success and happiness. May every lamp you light bring endless blessings. Wishing you prosperity, positivity, and peace this Diwali. May this festival bring new dreams and endless smiles. Light up your home with laughter and your heart with love. Wishing you health, wealth, and endless celebration. May this Diwali mark the beginning of something amazing. Sparkle brighter than fireworks this Diwali! Sending warm Diwali vibes your way. May your troubles burn away with the crackers tonight. A festival of love deserves a heart full of gratitude. Let the spirit of Diwali bring harmony to your world. Wishing you golden moments and glowing hearts. May this Diwali add a new sparkle to your story. Light, laughter, and laddoos — that’s all you need! Hope your home shines as bright as your smile. Sending you light and warmth across miles. Let’s make this Diwali a fresh start for beautiful things. A Diwali full of smiles, sparkles, and sweet surprises! May this season of joy bring endless cheer to your life. Here’s to love that glows brighter than diyas. Let your spirit shine brighter than the fireworks tonight. Wishing you endless happiness and glowing memories. May this Diwali erase all shadows from your life. Sending love wrapped in light and sweetness. May the divine light of Diwali brighten your soul. Let positivity bloom like rangoli colors in your life. Happy Diwali 2025 — let’s celebrate love, life, and light!

Happy Diwali 2025 Wishes in Hindi

Aap sabko Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnayein! Deepo ka ye tyohaar aapki zindagi roshan kare. Is Diwali aapke ghar sukh aur shanti aaye. Diwali ke is pavitra avsar par khushiyaan hi khushiyaan ho. Har diya aapke jeevan ko roshan kare. Is Diwali aapko apne sapno ke aur kareeb laaye. Aapki zindagi mithai ki tarah meethi rahe. Deepawali ke is utsav par dil se shubhkamnayein. Aapke ghar mein hamesha roshni aur khushi rahe. Is saal Lakshmi maa ki kripa aap par sada bane rahe. Diwali par aapka dil bhi roshan ho jaye. Khushiyon ka patakha phodega aapka har din! Is Diwali har andhera mita do, sirf roshni bacha lo. Doston ke saath Diwali ki masti double kar lo! Dil se Diwali manao, roshan kar do sabke chehre. Aapke ghar dhan aur sukh ki barsaat ho. Is Deepawali par zindagi roshan ho jaaye! Har din ek naye ujaale se bhara rahe. Aapka bhavishya diya ki roshni jaisa chamke. Diwali par pyaar aur khushi har kone mein fail jaaye. Dil se nikli ye dua — khush raho sada! Aapke jeevan mein umang aur utsah aaye. Deep jalte rahein, pyaar barhta rahe. Aapki Diwali rangon se bhari rahe. Har pal ek naye ujale se bhara rahe. Diwali ki roshni aapke sapne poore kare. Aap sabko pyaar bhari Diwali mubarak ho! Doston ke saath mithai aur muskaan baanto. Dil se nikli dua — Happy Diwali 2025! Har pal khushiyo se bhara rahe aapka jeevan.

Happy Diwali 2025 Wishes in Marathi

Deepavali cha hardik shubhechha! Tumchya ayushyatil andhar nigho ani ujala phailo. Laxmi mata tumchya gharat nivas karu de. Tumchya ayushyala Anand ani samruddhi mile. Diwali cha pratyek diya tumchya swapnanna roshan karu de. Tumhala anand, prem ani shanti mile. Tumcha ghar hasya ani premane bharun jao. Deepavali tumchya manala anand denari thevo. Tumchya ayushyala sundar suruvat karu de. Tumhala anek shubh sandhya ani navin suruvatichya shubhechha. Diwali cha utsav tumchya gharat ujala ghenar aso. Tumhala arogya, samruddhi ani khushi mile. Tumcha jeevan rangoli sarkha rangin banavo. Tumchya dila madhil andhar nigho. Tumchya gharat shanti ani prem raaho. Laddoo sarkha tumcha jeevan gadh rahava. Deepavali tumhala navi swapne dakhavo. Tumcha ghar diya ani khushi ne bhara jao. Tumhala prem ani maitri cha ujaala mile. Tumchya ayushyala sukh ani samadhan milava. Tumchya gharat Laxmi ani Saraswati cha aashirwad raaho. Tumhala navin parvacha sukh anand de. Tumcha pratyek din Diwali sarkha asava. Tumchya swapananna purti mile. Tumchya dila madhil ujala kabhi kami ho nakaa. Deepavali tumhala anek anandacha uphaar devo. Tumcha jeevan diya sarkha chamkava. Tumchya dila madhye premacha ujala bharava. Tumhala khushali ani samruddhiche varsha mile. Happy Deepavali 2025, premane bharpur asa parv!

Happy Deepavali 2025 Wishes in Tamil

Iniya Deepavali Nalvaazhthukkal! Deepam pola un vaazhkai velicham perakkattum. Un kudumbathil sandhosham niraiyattum. Diwali nalil anbuum inbamum pirakkattum. Un manam deepam pola olikkattum. Deepavali in sandhosham unnai sutti valattattum. Iniya Deepavali nalil suya oli peruga! Un vaazhkai deepam pola vilakkattum. Deepavali sandhosham un idhayam niraiyattum. Deepavali vaazthukkal un anbu thozhargalukku. Un kudumbam deepam pola olikkattum. Deepavali in anandham un vaazhkaiyil vazhangattum. Deepam pola un sirippu thodaratum. Sandhoshamum samadhanamum un koodave irukkattum. Un vaazhkaiyil pudhiya oli pirakkattum. Deepavali un nesathai innum migavum valarkattum. Un vaazhkai thanga deepam pola irukkattum. Deepavali in oli un nenjil thondattum. Iniya Deepavali nalil sirippum inbamum varattum. Deepavali in azhagu un uyirukkul praveshikkattum. Deepavali un nesathirkku oru sirandha thodakkam agattum. Oli, anbu, inbam niraintha Deepavali nal vaazhthukkal! Un vaazhkai deepam pola thodarnthu vilakkattum. Deepavali un vaazhkaiyil pudhiya vaazhvai thandattum. Deepavali in oli un mugathil thondattum. Un vaazhkai deepam pola ezhattum. Iniya Deepavali un nesangaludan kondadu! Deepavali un nesamum sirippum peruga! Deepavali un vaazhkaiyil sandhosham thandattum. Deepavali in oli un uyiril vilakkattum.

As the diyas shine and sweets fill every home, let’s remember that Diwali is more than a festival; it’s a feeling. A reminder to share light, laughter, and love in every small way possible.

From all of us at India TV, wishing you and your family a bright, safe, and prosperous Diwali 2025!

