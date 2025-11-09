Children’s Day 2025 speech: Best speeches for students and teachers for November 14 Every 14 November, India celebrates childhood and Chacha Nehru’s love for young minds. Find heartfelt Children’s Day speeches in English and Hindi for students, teachers, and kids — written to inspire joy, kindness, and curiosity.

New Delhi:

Every 14th November, schools across India come alive with laughter, colour, and celebration, because it’s Children’s Day, the one day truly dedicated to childhood itself. The day honours Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, who believed children were the real strength and hope of the nation.

From special assemblies to dance and drama performances, the day is filled with joy. However, its real purpose goes beyond celebration. It's a reminder to nurture young minds with love, curiosity, and opportunity, just as "Chacha Nehru" dreamed for each child.

10 Hindi songs for school functions and reels that bring childhood nostalgia alive

Children’s Day Speech in English

Short version

Good morning all!

Today marks the day of Children's Day, a day that reminds us how special and powerful childhood truly is. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru has said, "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow." This day inspires us to dream big, learn deeply, and care for one another.

As students, we should always be curious and kind; let us not forget that even the smallest acts of goodness shape our future. Let's promise to keep the spark of learning and happiness alive, not just today, but every day.

Thank you, and Happy Children's Day!

Long version

Good morning to all the respected teachers and my dear friends. Today we have gathered together to celebrate one of the most joyful days of the year, Children's Day! Every year on 14th November, we remember Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, whose birthday we celebrate as this special day. Nehruji loved children deeply and believed that a nation’s future depends on the way it nurtures its young generation.

He once said, “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow.” That single line holds a world of truth, because every idea, every dream and every change begins in a child’s mind. On this day, your energy, creativity, and potential are celebrated in our school.

On this day, let's remember that books, discipline and kindness are our best tools. They can help us to build a strong tomorrow. Let’s treat our classmates with respect, our teachers with gratitude, and our parents with love.

All the children sitting here, may you laugh louder, dream bigger, and shine brighter every single day.

Happy Children's Day!

Children’s Day Speech in Hindi

Namaste sabhi ko!

Aaj hum sab yahan Children’s Day manane ke liye ikattha hue hain. Har saal 14 November ko hum Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji ka janmadin bachchon ke din ke roop mein manate hain. Nehru ji bachchon se bahut prem karte the, aur kehte the ki “Aaj ke bachche kal ka Bharat banayenge.”

Is din hum apni masoomiyat, seekhne ki utsukta aur khushiyon ko manate hain. Bachchon ko chahiye ki ve bade sapne dekhein, imandari se mehnat karein, aur hamesha dusron ki madad karein. Aaj ke din hum Nehru ji ko yaad karte hue yeh vada karte hain ki hum ek accha insaan banenge.

Dhanyavaad, aur sabhi ko Happy Children’s Day!

Short Children’s Day Speech for Kids (under 100 words)

Good morning everyone!

Today is Children’s Day, a day full of fun, games and smiles. We celebrate this day in memory of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who loved children very much. He believed that children are the future of the country. Let’s study hard, stay kind and make him proud.

Happy Children’s Day!

Speech for Teachers to Deliver in School

Good morning dear students!

Today is in celebration of you, your laughter, your learning, and your limitless energy. Every child here represents a spark of hope and possibility. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, whose birthday is celebrated today, once said that children are the buds in a garden, they need careful nurturing and love.

As teachers, we are proud to watch you grow each day, in confidence, in curiosity, and in kindness. Let this Children's Day remind you that the world is waiting for your ideas, your compassion, and your courage. Keep shining bright, dear children. You are the heart of tomorrow.

Happy Children’s Day!

Welcome Speech for Children’s Day Function

Good morning everyone!

It is an honour and a time of great delight as I welcome all the respected teachers, parents, and our dear students to today’s Children’s Day celebration. This day is to respect the joy of childhood and remember the love that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had for children.

The performances, songs, and speeches lined up for today are representative of your creativity and enthusiasm, therefore, sit back, smile, and enjoy this wonderful celebration of innocence and dreams.