Children’s Day 2025: 10 Hindi songs for school functions and reels that bring childhood nostalgia alive Some songs aren’t just music, they’re memories. This Children’s Day 2025, relive your school days with 10 Hindi tracks that echo laughter, chalk dust, and stage lights. From Lakshya to Taare Zameen Par, these songs still spark joy in every heart.

New Delhi:

Some songs don’t just play; they take you back. To a school auditorium echoing with claps, the smell of chalk dust, or the nervous excitement before a performance. Whether it was a dance competition, Independence Day function, or just that annual day rehearsed for weeks, Hindi songs have been the emotional soundtrack to every Indian childhood.

Today, as social media brings back that nostalgia in reels and classroom throwbacks, these timeless tracks remind us where we started, innocent, hopeful, and endlessly enthusiastic. Here are 10 Hindi songs that still strike a chord at every school event and make for perfect nostalgic reels.

10 Hindi songs for school functions, reels and childhood nostalgia

1. Lakshya ko har haal mein paana (Lakshya, 2004)

An anthem of determination. Every school has used this Hrithik Roshan classic for its “never give up” moments.

2. Hum honge kamyab

A Hindi adaptation of “We Shall Overcome,” this song is the heart of morning assemblies and every child’s first lesson in hope.

3. Maa (Taare Zameen Par, 2007)

Tender and emotional, it’s a favourite for school skits and tribute performances, guaranteed to make every mother in the audience tear up.

4. Bum bum bole (Taare Zameen Par, 2007)

Perfect for happy days, colourful, youthful and full of pride.

5. Aashayein (Iqbal, 2005)

A quiet yet powerful song about dreams and self-belief, often chosen for solo performances and motivational reels.

6. Nanha munna rahi hoon (Son of India, 1962)

Still evergreen, still adorable, no annual day is complete without a tiny performer saluting on stage to this.

7. Dil hai chhota sa (Roja, 1992)

That feeling of innocence and wonder wrapped in a tune, perfect for graceful school dance performances.

8. Bachpan ke din bhi kya din they (Sujata, 1959)

Perfect way to celebrate the spirit of childhood nostalgia.

9. Give me some sunshine (3 Idiots, 2009)

For the senior students looking back at their journey, this one brings instant nostalgia and a few smiles through tears.

10. School chale hum (Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, 2001)

The unofficial anthem of school life is simple, catchy, and full of memories.

So enjoy a trip down memory lane with these songs!