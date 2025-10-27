Chhath Puja 2025: Heartfelt wishes, quotes, and images in Hindi, English, and Bengali From the golden glow of Sandhya Arghya to the purity of dawn prayers, Chhath Puja 2025 celebrates light, faith, and gratitude. Here are heartfelt wishes, quotes, and messages in Hindi, English, and Bengali to share the spirit of devotion with your loved ones.

New Delhi:

Sandhya Arghya on the third day of Chhath Puja is imbued with an uncommon serenity that no words can do justice to. When the sun sets into the sea, families come together to express gratitude, light diyas, and sing age-old Bhojpuri shlokas that resound across rooftops and ghats.

It's also the time to reach out, to exchange warmth, wishes, and hope with the people you care for. Through loving messages, poetic words, or mere blessings, these Chhath Puja wishes teach us that light, like faith, multiplies when it's shared.

Happy Chhath Puja 2025 wishes in English

May God's divine energy of the Sun grant you peace, prosperity and strength. Wishing you and your family a luminous and meaningful Chhath Puja. May Chhathi Maiya bestow blessings of peace and bliss upon your residence. On this holy evening, may your devotion burn brighter than the diyas in your vicinity. May the glimmer of Surya Dev illuminate your life with joy and positivity. May the fading sun of Sandhya Arghya wipe away every sorrow from your heart. Wishing you good health, inner calm, and endless blessings this Chhath Puja. May your home be filled with devotion and your heart with gratitude. Sending love and good wishes for a divine and joyous Chhath Puja. May Surya Dev illuminate your path with success and positivity. Wishing you prosperity that shines as bright as the evening sun. Let faith rise within you as you offer prayers to Chhathi Maiya. May this Chhath Puja bring you closer to your dreams and loved ones. Here’s to a celebration filled with devotion, purity, and peace. May every Arghya bring new hope into your life. Wishing you and your family happiness as infinite as the sky. May Surya Dev’s rays guide you towards strength and fulfilment. Celebrate this Chhath with sincerity and let your spirit shine bright. Sending heartfelt wishes for a blessed Chhath Puja 2025. May every diya you light bring warmth and happiness. Let this Chhath Puja be the start of harmony and health for your family. May Chhathi Maiya accept your devotion and fulfil your wishes. Wishing you spiritual joy and endless light this Chhath. May this sacred day cleanse your soul and renew your hope. Here’s wishing your prayers reach the divine and return as blessings. May the festival of faith fill your home with divine positivity. Wishing you a journey of faith, light, and fulfilment this Chhath. May every sunrise bring gratitude and every sunset peace. Let this Chhath remind us that faith makes the impossible possible. Wishing you endless grace and divine joy this Chhath Puja 2025.

Chhath Puja wishes in Hindi

Chhathi Maiya aapke ghar khushiyon ka deep jalaye. Surya Dev ki kripa se aapka jeevan roshan ho jaye. Har subah nayi umang, har shaam nayi roshni laaye. Chhath Puja ke is pavitra din par sabhi sapne poore ho. Chhathi Maiya aapko sukh, shanti aur samriddhi de. Aapke ghar me sada mangal aur shanti bani rahe. Surya Dev aapke jeevan se sab dukh mita de. Chhathi Maiya ke charano me aapki bhakti sada bani rahe. Is Chhath par har arghya aapke sapne poore kare. Aapka jeevan Surya ke tej se chamak uthe. Bhakti aur shraddha se bhara har pal mangalmay ho. Chhathi Maiya aapko nirantar sukh aur safalta de. Aapke ghar me hamesha sukh aur shanti bani rahe. Har din Surya Dev ki roshni se jeevan jagmagaye. Is Chhath Puja par sab kuch acha ho jaye. Surya Dev aur Chhathi Maiya aapko ashish de. Bhakti aur prem se bhari ye shaam sukhdayak ho. Aapka jeevan Arghya ki roshni jaise prakashit ho. Chhath ke paavan din par sab manokamna poori ho. Chhathi Maiya ke ashirvaad se ghar me sukh aaye. Har arghya ke saath nayi umeedein jagti rahe. Surya Dev ke tej se jeevan me nayi urja aaye. Chhath Puja aapke jeevan me naye rang bhare. Is paavan din par bhakti aur shraddha ka ashirvaad mile. Chhathi Maiya har dukh ko khushiyon me badal de. Aapka jeevan roshan aur mangalmay rahe. Surya Dev aur Chhathi Maiya sada aapke saath rahe. Chhath ke paavan din par dil se shubhkamnayein. Aapki bhakti aur prem Chhathi Maiya ko prasann kare. Har din Surya Dev ki roshni se jagmagaye aapka jeevan.

Happy Chhath Puja 2025 quotes and wishes

"Faith shines brightest when offered at sunrise and sunset." "May each wave that touches your feet be blessed by Chhathi Maiya." "Where faith runs, godliness flows, that is the nature of Chhath." "Chhath's radiance is not in the diyas but in innocent hearts." "Let Surya Dev's rays cure what time did not." "Blessings creep quietly, like the setting sun on Chhath." "To pray is to stand still and allow the light into your life." "Chhath Puja shows us that strength and peace can go hand-in-hand." "The sun goes down only to rise once more, just as with faith." "When you give Arghya with love, the universe hears." "Every diya is a reminder that darkness never triumphs." "Let gratitude be your offering this Chhath." "In surrender, you find strength, that's what Chhath teaches us." "The simplest of prayers are sometimes the most powerful." "Every Chhath is a reminder that devotion doesn't observe distance." "Light your heart before you light your diya." "Purity of intention brings the purest blessings." "May your prayers rise with the sun and your troubles set with it." "Faith is the bridge between human hope and divine grace." "The waves may break, but devotion remains forever." "Let the sunshine fill your heart with purpose and peace." "When the world brakes down, faith picks up speed." "Sunlight on water, a mirror of divine love." "Chhath's journey is from toil to enlightenment." "Faith isn't ritual; it's rhythm, the rhythm of belief." "May Surya Dev's warmth purify your soul." "Light doesn't dispel darkness, it changes it." "Blessings grow in silence, beneath the golden Chhath sky." "When faith intensifies, miracles become commonplace." "May this Chhath teach you that faith always rises with the sunrise."

Chhath Puja quotes in Hindi

“Surya Dev ka tej aapke jeevan me prakash laaye.” “Bhakti me shakti hai, aur shraddha me sukh.” “Chhath ke paavan din par sab kuch shubh ho jaye.” “Jeevan ka arghya prem aur bhakti ko samarpit ho.” “Chhathi Maiya ke ashirvaad se har sapna poora ho.” “Surya Dev ke ujale me chhupi hai zindagi ki roshni.” “Jahan bhakti hai, wahan anand hai.” “Chhath Puja ka har diya man ki andhkaar mita de.” “Arghya dena ek bhav hai, kewal kriya nahi.” “Har doopahar ek nayi aas lekar aaye.” “Surya Dev ki kirnein man ke sab dukh mita de.” “Chhathi Maiya har bhakt ke hriday me basen.” “Jeevan me surya ki tarah ujala bana rahe.” “Chhath Puja hamesha naye sapne jagaye.” “Shraddha ka har kadam safalta ki or le jaye.” “Bhakti se bada koi vardaan nahi.” “Surya Dev sabka jeevan roshan kare.” “Jeevan ke har andhere me ek diya jalaye.” “Chhath Puja ka ashirvaad sada apke saath rahe.” “Har bhakt ke man me vishwas ka ujala rahe.” “Chhathi Maiya ke ashirvaad se har mushkil asaan ho.” “Arghya ka paani bhakti ka darpan hai.” “Jeevan me surya ki tarah jagmagana seekho.” “Chhath Puja me har bhakt ka man pavitra ho.” “Prem, bhakti aur shraddha hi Chhath ka saar hai.” “Jeevan me roshni tabhi hai jab man me vishwas hai.” “Chhathi Maiya sab par apni daya barsaye.” “Surya Dev ke charano me jeevan samarpit ho.” “Chhath Puja ka tyohar aapko nayi urja de.” “Har arghya ke saath nayi umeed paida ho.”

Chhath Puja wishes for WhatsApp and Instagram captions

(Image Source : FREEPIK)A symbolic Chhath Puja scene capturing sunrise prayers, purity, and gratitude to Surya Dev.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)As the first light touches the river, faith meets stillness — Happy Chhath Puja 2025.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Morning Arghya rituals — an ode to nature, devotion, and gratitude under the golden Chhath sky.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)A devotee offers Arghya to Surya Dev, seeking blessings of health, strength, and happiness.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)The timeless devotion of Chhath Puja — when sunlight becomes prayer and water becomes faith.

Faith in every wave, light in every heart. #ChhathPuja2025 Sunsets, sugarcane skies and soul-deep prayers. Light. Faith. Water. Repeat. #ChhathVibes Devotion looks beautiful in the golden hour. Arghya to faith, love to light. #SandhyaArghya Golden hour goals, gratitude and peace. The calmest strength comes from surrender. Sunset diaries: where silence feels sacred. Faith doesn’t make it easy, it makes it possible. One prayer, a thousand lights. #ChhathMagic When the world slows down, hearts turn divine. Gratitude feels better than perfection. The most aesthetic light? Faith at sunset. Sunsets hit different when they mean devotion. From chaos to calm, Chhath brings balance. Peace is handmade,so are prayers. The sky’s gold, the soul’s calm. Blessings look good in natural light. Keep your faith glowing and your filters off. Sunset therapy, Chhath edition. Not chasing light, becoming it. One diya, endless hope. Bhakti looks good on everyone. The river remembers every prayer. Chhath — where silence speaks in sunlight. Just vibes and divine timing. Faith: the original glow-up. The softest prayers light the brightest lamps. The heart bows, the horizon listens. Because peace never goes out of style.

Chhath Puja wishes in Bengali

Subho Chhath Puja! Surjodeb tomaar jibon ujjal kore tulun. Chhath Ma tomar poribare anondo o shanti bhorun. Pratyek prodip hok ashirbader alo. Surjodeb tomar jibon theke andhokar dur korun. Ei Chhath Puja te tomar mon thakuk bhakti o bhalobashai bhora. Chhath Ma’r kripay jibon theke shokti o dhairyo pabe. Surjodeb tomar shopnogulo puron korun. Chhath Puja hok tomaar jiboner notun proshanti. Tomar ghore anuk shukh, shanti o samriddhi. Chhath Ma tomake o tomaar poribar ke ashirbad din. Ei pujar aloy tomaar jibon alokito hok. Surjodeb tomake shokti, saahas o alo din. Chhath Puja hok tomaar shopno puro korar upolokkho. Tomar mon theke jeno shob chinta dure jai. Bhaktir aloy tomaar jibon ujjal hok. Surjodeb tomaar hridoye nobo urja bhorun. Ei Chhath Puja hok tomaar shanti o sapholotar surute. Chhath Ma’r daya tomake nirantor shukh din. Pratyek arghya hok notun ashar chhoya. Ei pujar aloy tomaar hridoye bhakti bhorun. Surjodeb tomake anuk diner alor moto anondo din. Chhath Ma’r kripay tomar jibon theke dukkho dure jak. Tomar mon hok proshantir prodeep. Ei pujar dine prarthona hok tomaar shokti. Surjodeb tomar hridoye notun bishwas anuk. Chhath Ma’r ashirbad tomaar path ke shoja koruk. Bhakti aar prem-e tomaar din katuk. Surjodeb tomake protidin notun alo din. Chhath Ma tomar shopno gulo ke shotti kore tulun. Ei pujar aloy bhore uthuk tomaar pratyek prabhate.

There's something about the third day of Chhath Puja that puts things in perspective. Light is not just something you see, it's something you sense. Each diya along the ghat, each folded palm, each murmured prayer is imbued with the same gentle optimism: that our homes and hearts remain filled with light, even when the world appears to be dark.

So whether you’re offering Arghya by the river or sending a message from afar, may these wishes keep your spirit glowing. Because Chhath isn’t just celebrated, it’s felt, deeply and endlessly, wherever there is faith.