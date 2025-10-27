Chhath Puja 2025 status videos: Devotional clips and images to share on WhatsApp As rivers glow with a thousand diyas during Chhath Puja 2025, fill your feed with devotion and light. Share status videos, Bhojpuri songs, Hindi quotes, and photo statuses that capture the faith and warmth of Sandhya Arghya — a celebration of sun, prayer and hope.

New Delhi:

The third day of Chhath Puja, known as Sandhya Arghya, is when devotion meets the golden hour. As the sun sets and rivers shine with a million diyas, devotees from all over India and the world pray to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya.

This is also the time when social media is filled with faith, lovely video clips, romantic Bhojpuri songs, and warm WhatsApp statuses that reflect the innocence of the festival. If you wish to share blessings, bhajans, or serene visuals of Arghya, here's a handpicked guide to the top Chhath Puja Day 3 status videos and pics to share in 2025.

Happy Chhath Puja 2025 WhatsApp status videos

Celebrate the divine power of Chhath with HD status videos that bring to life the night of Arghya.From serene riverside visuals to traditional Bhojpuri Chhath geet, these short clips perfectly express devotion in a few seconds.

Ideas for video statuses:

Chhath Puja status video download

For those who love sharing traditional Chhath Puja reels or WhatsApp clips, several devotional platforms and YouTube channels release free short videos in HD. Take a look:

Chhath Puja status in Hindi for WhatsApp and social media

If you prefer wishing in Hindi, here are short and beautiful one-liners for your WhatsApp or Instagram status, easy to post, full of devotion.

Surya Dev aapke jeevan me roshni bhar dein.

Chhathi Maiya sabki manokamna poori karein.

Har arghya me bhakti aur prem rahe.

Is pavitra din par sabko Chhath Puja ki shubhkamnayein.

Surya Dev aur Chhathi Maiya ka ashirwad aapke saath rahe.

Har diya aapke jeevan me nayi umeed jagaye.

Bhakti aur shraddha se bhara ye tyohar mangalmay ho.

Chhathi Maiya ke charano me shanti aur sukh paayein.

Surya ki roshni aapke sapne poore kare.

Chhath Puja ke is paavan avsar par sabko shubhkamnayein.

Use them as text statuses, captions, or quote overlays for devotional clips.

Happy Chhath Puja photo and image status to share

Share these Chhath Puja images and photo statuses to express faith in every frame.:

Chhath Puja song status videos to download and share

The sound of Chhath Puja is as sacred as its light. Traditional Bhojpuri and Maithili Chhath geet bring warmth to every celebration.

Popular song-based status clips for 2025:

Happy Chhath Puja!