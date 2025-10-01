Ayudha Pooja 2025 status videos and Tamil WhatsApp clips Ayudha Pooja 2025 is here! Download trending status videos, from Tamil WhatsApp clips to devotional greetings, and share festive joy online.

New Delhi:

Ayudha Pooja 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, during Navami Tithi of Navratri. Popular in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala, the festival is also known as Shastra Puja or Astra Puja. People worship their tools, vehicles, and instruments, offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati for wisdom, prosperity, and protection.

In today’s digital era, Ayudha Pooja celebrations are not limited to rituals alone as people also share status videos, WhatsApp greetings, and Tamil wishes to spread festive joy. Here, we bring you the best curated Ayudha Pooja 2025 status videos for WhatsApp and social media.

Iniya Ayudha Pooja Nalvazhthukkal! Saraswati krupa undaaga vetri adaikkattum. Vahana poojaiyil rakshanaiyum magizhchiyum peruga. Kudumbaththil anbum santhoshamum peruga. Ayudha Pooja naalil vetriyum selvamum tharum Saraswati.

Ayudha Pooja 2025 is a festival that blends tradition with modern ways of celebration. From rituals and Saraswati Puja to sharing WhatsApp statuses and videos, the spirit of devotion remains the same. Use these videos to greet your loved ones and spread festive cheer this Ayudha Puja.