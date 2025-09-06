Anant Chaturdashi 2025 status videos in Hindi and Marathi for WhatsApp Celebrate Anant Chaturdashi 2025 with special WhatsApp status videos in Hindi and Marathi. Download and share blessings, devotion and festive vibes with loved ones.

New Delhi:

Anant Chaturdashi, the auspicious day marking the farewell of Lord Ganesha, will be celebrated on 6 September 2025 with deep devotion across India. This day is not only significant for Ganpati visarjan but also for worshipping Lord Vishnu in his Anant form.

In today’s digital age, people love to share their emotions and prayers through WhatsApp and social media statuses. To make your celebrations more special, here are beautiful Anant Chaturdashi 2025 status videos and messages in Hindi and Marathi that you can easily download and share with your loved ones.

Anant Chaturdashi WhatsApp status video download

Celebrate the spirit of devotion with these Anant Chaturdashi WhatsApp status videos that capture the joy of visarjan and prayers for Lord Vishnu and Ganpati Bappa.

Anant Chaturdashi Marathi status

For Marathi-speaking devotees, here are heartfelt Anant Chaturdashi Marathi status lines and videos that perfectly express bhakti and the emotional farewell of Ganpati Bappa.

Anant Chaturdashi status in Hindi

If you prefer to share your prayers in Hindi, these Anant Chaturdashi status in Hindi are crafted to spread positivity, blessings, and festive energy among family and friends.

Anant Chaturdashi is a day of faith, devotion, and emotional goodbyes. Whether through Marathi or Hindi statuses, or videos shared on WhatsApp, it’s a beautiful way to keep traditions alive in the digital era. As you immerse in the visarjan festivities, may these status videos and messages help you connect with loved ones and spread divine blessings.