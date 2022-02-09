Teddy Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Wallpapers, WhatsApp messages to celebrate the day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Teddy Day is celebrated on the fourth day of Valentine's Week

Highlights Teddy Day is celebrated on the fourth day of the Valentine's Week

Teddy Day is marked by gifting a soft toy to your loved one

A soft toy around will remind them of you and your love instantly

The fourth day of the ongoing Valentine's Week is celebrated as Teddy Day. Lovers will be able to mark this occasion on February 10. It is customary to gift your loved one a soft toy, mostly a teddy bear, on this special day as a token of your love. No matter how old you may turn, a soft toy always brings joy. Its presence around will always remind them of you. But before you plan a surprise gift for your loved one to celebrate Teddy Day, here are some greetings and images that you may share over the phone on this occasion.

Also read: Happy Teddy Day 2022: Not fond of teddies? Here's what you can gift your lover instead

Teddy Day 2022: Best quotes, Facebook messages, WhatsApp status, SMS and greetings

-- Just a message to tell you that you are 'bear'y nice. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

-- I wish my teddy bear will always be happy and merry all through life. I wish to be with you till my last breath. Happy teddy day to my cuddle buddy!

-- Happy teddy day sweetheart! Sending cuddly teddy to my lovely, gorgeous love. Happy Teddy Day to you, sweetheart!

-- I wanna tell you today that you are my best teddy. I miss you every night and every day!

-- Can I give a hug to my softest teddy? When you are with me, I never miss my teddy!

-- Like your teddy, I want you to hug me tight and spend with me all your nights. Happy teddy day!

Teddy Day 2022: HD Images & wallpapers

Image Source : FREEPIK Teddy Day is celebrated on the fourth day of Valentine's Week

Image Source : FREEPIK Teddy Day is celebrated on the fourth day of Valentine's Week

Image Source : FREEPIK Teddy Day is celebrated on the fourth day of Valentine's Week

Image Source : FREEPIK Teddy Day is celebrated on the fourth day of Valentine's Week