Happy Teddy Day 2022: Not fond of teddies? Here's what you can gift your lover instead

Valentines Week began on February 7 and the fourth day of this week filled with love as it is Teddy Day. On this day, lovebirds gift each other cute teddy bears as a symbol of their love for each other. The day is not limited to couples only. There are other forms of love that need to be celebrated as well. Teddy day is the sweetest and fluffiest day of the entire Valentine's week. Since its Teddy Day, you might be planning to gift your lady love an adorable and big stuff toy. But what if she isn't fond of them? Don't worry as we are here for you with a list of things that can be gifted to your loved ones on this day.

Chocolates

The sweetest of all and everyone's favourite! You might have celebrated Chocolate Day but who doesn't like chocolates? There are no specific days when you can have chocolate/s. So, gifting chocolates can never go out of style. Your lover can never say no to her favourite chocolate and your problem will be sorted.

Perfumes

Perfumes are classy and can prove to be a wonderful gift for your partner. Choosing the right fragrance can be tricky but if you know your partner well then it is surely not going to be tough for you.

Clothes

Shopping and love for shopping is never ending! Who doesn't like to be gifted new clothes? Take her out on shopping and make her buy some amazing outfits.

Novels and Books

Is your girlfriend a book lover? Loves romantic novels and stories? Then gift her a beautiful romantic novel. There are wide range of books available in the market, choose a beautiful gift and make her feel special.

Jewellery

Wish to gift your lady something that she can always carry with her and will be close to her heart. You can gift some stylish accessories including a new pendant set or a ring. She will definitely going to love it.