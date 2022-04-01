Ramadan 2022: Know the significance of fasting during the holy month

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ramadan 2022

The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan in the Islamic calendar is all set to begin on April 2. The auspicious festival which takes place after the end of Shaban month will see Muslims all across the world fast for 29-30 days and end with Eid-Ul-Fitr. It is believed that it was in the month of Ramadan that the Holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet by God. The festival is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when the people keep Roza or fast, which follows a strict routine of not eating or drinking for the entire day from sunrise to sunset. Verses of the holy book Quran are read and prayers are offered to the Almighty. The fast ends with Iftaari which takes place after moon sighting in the evening.

Ramadan 2022: Significance of fasting during Holy Month

The holy festival of Ramadan involves fasting for an entire month. The spiritual intention of fasting for a month is to understand the pain of hunger and thirst and to surrender souls to the almighty. During this time Muslims refrain from smoking and any kinds of bad habits. According to scriptures, throughout this month, the devils are locked up in chains in hell and nobody can come in way of your true prayers and the almighty. It is said that during the holy month of Ramadan, the holy Quran was first revealed to mankind on the glorious night of Laylat al-Qadr. Ramadan 2022: Know Ramzaan dates this year, sehri and iftar time in India

Also, those who are critically ill, pregnant, suffering from a severe disease, and menstruating are exempted from fasting. This period is dedicated to the Holy Quran and its prayer. The fasting takes place between dawn and dust, the reward of which is 'Thawab' which according to beliefs multiplies during the period of Ramzan.

In the past, many people have spoken about the importance of fasting:

Mahatma Gandhi, who believed in fast, stated, "FASTING is a potent weapon in the Satyagraha armoury. It cannot be taken by every one. Mere physical capacity to take it is no qualification for it. It is of no use without a living faith in God. It should never be a mechanical effort or a mere limitation. It must come from the depth of one's soul. It is, therefore, always rare.”

"Fasting is a shield with which a servant protects himself from the fire" - Ahmad, Saheeh

“The philosophy of fasting calls upon us to know ourselves, to master ourselves, and to discipline ourselves the better to free ourselves. To fast is to identify our dependencies, and free ourselves from them.” - Tariq Ramadan