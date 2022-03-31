Ramadan 2022: Know Ramzaan dates this year, sehri and iftar time in India

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

The new wave of festive cheer is being observed as the holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramazan or Ramzan or Ramzaan will start from April 2. It is the holy month in the Muslim Lunar Calendar. In the Islamic culture, it is considered to be the holiest month that spans 29-30 days. People observe fasts for the entire month of fasting and on the last day, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is celebrated by people belonging to the Muslim community all around the world. This annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. It lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next. It is said that Ramadan is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad's first revelation.

During Ramadan, people have their first meal before sunrise known as 'sehri' (also called suhoor) and the other meal is iftar, which is served after sunset.

Ramadan dates in India:

This year, Ramzan will be observed in India from the evening of April 2 or 1 Ramadan 1443 AH with the first fast being observed on April 3, 2022. The date will be decided upon the sighting of the crescent moon. Usually, the crescent moon of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries. Then a day later it is seen in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries.

Here are the timings of 'sehri' and 'iftaar' in different cities in India as per islamictimeanddate.com

Hyderabad 04:57am, 06:29pm

Delhi 04:51am, 06:40pm

Ahmedabad 05:16am, 06:56pm

Surat 05:17am, 06:54pm

Mumbai 05:18am, 06:53pm

Pune 05:15am, 06:48pm

Bangalore 05:04am, 06:31pm

Chennai 04:54am, 06:21pm

Kolkata 04:13am, 05:52pm

Kanpur 04:41am, 06:26pm

Please note, these timings are subject to change due to the sun's position.