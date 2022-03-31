Thursday, March 31, 2022
     
Ramadan 2022: Know Ramzaan dates this year, sehri and iftar time in India

During Ramadan, people have their first meal before sunrise known as 'sehri' (also called suhoor) and the other meal is iftar, which is served after sunset. Know sehri and iftar time in India for Ramzan 2022.  

New Delhi Published on: March 31, 2022 15:33 IST
The new wave of festive cheer is being observed as the holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramazan or Ramzan or Ramzaan will start from April 2. It is the holy month in the Muslim Lunar Calendar. In the Islamic culture, it is considered to be the holiest month that spans 29-30 days. People observe fasts for the entire month of fasting and on the last day, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is celebrated by people belonging to the Muslim community all around the world. This annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. It lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next. It is said that Ramadan is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad's first revelation. 

During Ramadan, people have their first meal before sunrise known as 'sehri' (also called suhoor) and the other meal is iftar, which is served after sunset.

Ramadan dates in India:

This year, Ramzan will be observed in India from the evening of April 2 or 1 Ramadan 1443 AH with the first fast being observed on April 3, 2022. The date will be decided upon the sighting of the crescent moon. Usually, the crescent moon of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries. Then a day later it is seen in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries.

Here are the timings of 'sehri' and 'iftaar' in different cities in India as per islamictimeanddate.com

  • Hyderabad 04:57am, 06:29pm
  • Delhi 04:51am, 06:40pm
  • Ahmedabad 05:16am, 06:56pm
  • Surat 05:17am, 06:54pm
  • Mumbai 05:18am, 06:53pm
  • Pune 05:15am, 06:48pm
  • Bangalore 05:04am, 06:31pm
  • Chennai 04:54am, 06:21pm
  • Kolkata 04:13am, 05:52pm
  • Kanpur 04:41am, 06:26pm

Please note, these timings are subject to change due to the sun's position. 

