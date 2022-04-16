Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Know special measures to get rid of Shani Dosh and please Lord Hanuman

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Hanuman Jayanti 2022

Today (April 16) marks the full moon date and Saturday of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. The full moon date will remain till 12:24 am. After that the Pratipada date of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha will take place. This day is the Chaitra Purnima with Chitra Nakshatra. Due to its association with Chitra Nakshatra, the full moon of Chaitra month is called Chaitra or Chaitri Purnima. Making donations and taking a dip in holy rivers is considered auspicious on this day. This day also marks the celebration of Hanuman Jayanti which takes place on the full moon date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha.

This time a special coincidence is being made on Hanuman Jayanti

The most important thing is that this time Hanuman Jayanti is special in many respects. This is because along with being a Saturday, there are many yogas and constellations including Ravi Yoga, and Chitra Nakshatra. According to beliefs, worshipping Hanuman ji and Shani Dev on Saturday is considered very beneficial. According to the beliefs, Lord Hanuman should be worshipped to please Shani Dev. In such a situation, if you want to get rid of Shani Dosha, then you can adopt some measures on this day. Here's a list of measures you should take to get rid of Shani Dosha on the day of Hanuman Jayanti.

Sunderkand should be recited on the day of Hanuman Jayanti. By doing this one can get rid of Shani Dosha.

According to beliefs, vermilion is very dear to Hanuman ji. Therefore, to get rid of Shani Dosha and troubles, offer vermilion to Lord Hanuman on the day of Hanuman Jayanti. By doing this, Bajrangbali will be pleased and will bless you with happiness and prosperity.

To get rid of Shani Dosha, on the day of Hanuman Jayanti, take a coconut and go to the Hanuman temple. After that break it in front of Hanuman after circulating it seven times around him. By doing this all your obstacles can be removed.

Offer a garland of roses to Bajrangbali on the day of Hanuman's birth anniversary. After that, take 11 peepal leaves and write the name of Shri Ram on it, then make a garland of them and offer it to Hanuman ji. This gives special grace to Bajrangbali and Shani Dev is also pleased.

To get rid of Shani Dosha, give water to the root of Peepal tree in the morning on the day of Hanuman Jayanti. Also, put a little urad dal and 1 coin in mustard oil and burn it on this day. By doing this, Lord Shani is pleased and showers his blessings.

