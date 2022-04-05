Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 5: Puja Vidhi and Mantra for worshipping Goddess Skandmata

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMBIKA_DURGA Goddess Skandmata

On the 5th day of Navratri, Maa Skandmata is worshipped. Devi Skandmata is the deity of fire. She is white and seated on a lotus in all her elegance. She, the mother of ‘Skand', bestows her devotees with inestimable knowledge. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's son Kartikeya is also known 'Skand' and hence Skandmata is another name for Parvati ji. Maa Skandamata carries baby Skanda in her lap. Goddess Skandamata, also known as Goddess Padmasana, believes to rule the plant Buddha (Mercury). She is depicted with four hands. In one hand, she holds Skand. Whereas in two other hands she holds two lotuses and her fourth hand appears as a gesture of 'aashirvaad', seemingly granting the wishes of her devotees.

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Maa Skandmata Puja Vidhi

First, install the idol or picture of Skandamata at your home. After this, purify it with gangajal. Fill a pot of silver, copper or mud by placing coconut on it and establish an urn. After this, establish Sriganesh, Varuna, Navagraha, Shodash Matrika (16 Goddesses), Sapta Ghrit Matrika (Put seven sindoor dots) in that post. Then, through the Vedic and Saptashati mantras, worship all the established deities including Skandamata and Shodashopachara.

It includes Avahana, Asanas, Paadya, Aradhya, Achman, Bath, Clothing, Saubhagya Sutra, Sandalwood, Roli, Turmeric, Sindoor, Durva, Bilvapatra, Jewelery, Flower-necklace, Fragrant liquor, Incense-lamp, Naivedya, Fruit, Pan, Dakshina. , Aarti, Pradakshina, Mantra Pushpanjali etc. After that, perform puja by distributing prasad.

Devotes who worship Maa Skandamata should offer red flowers.

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Maa Skandmata Mantras

On Panchami or the fifth day of Navratri, one should worship Mata with all devotion. One should chant this mantra in her reverence. Also, one should chant this mantra of Mother Goddess 11 times. By chanting this mantra of Skandmata, happiness and peace and prosperity will also prevail in your home.

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ स्कंदमाता रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।।

One should wear Royal Blue colour on this day and appease mata by offering bananas. One should read the seventh chapter of Durga Saptashati Katha on this day. Maa Skandmata showers immense love and devotion on her devotees. One should pray to her with true devotion.