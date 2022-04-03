Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 3: Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Aarti to sing in devotion of Maa Chandraghanta

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing Goddess for Navratri worship

Highlights If milk or items made of milk are offered to Goddess on the third day of Navratri, suffering ends

During Navratri, worship Maa Chandraghanta for knowledge and bliss

Maa Chandraghanta is the third reincarnation of goddess Durga

Maa Chandraghanta is the third reincarnation of Goddess Durga. She represents knowledge, justice and bliss. Maa Chandraghanta spells doom for enemies but is loving and compassionate for the devotees. She is known to be the married form of Maa Parvati who started wearing half-moon after her marriage to Lord Shiva. She has got Chandramauli Shivji as her husband. She came to be known as Chandraghanta because her forehead is decorated with a crescent moon, which forms the shape of a bell.

Her third eye is considered to be open all the time. This means she is ready to battle the demons. Maa Chandraghanta is usually portrayed with ten hands who has Trishul, Gada, Sword, and Kamandal in her four left hands and her fifth left hand is in Varada Mudra. In the rest of her four hands she carries a lotus flower, an Arrow, a Dhanush and Japa Mala and keeps the fifth right hand in Abhaya Mudra.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi

Place the idol of Maa Chandraghanta on a chowki or table. Once you are done doing it, clean the area with Gangajal. Now keep a pot of silver, copper or clay filled with water and place it on the same chowki with mounting a coconut on it. After doing so, it's time to bathe the idol of the Maa. There are usually white products like milk and kheer which are offered to the goddess while praying to her during the puja. Later, offer akshad, roli, prasad, flowers/garlands, bindi, bangles, coconut etc. Once the whole process is complete, pray to Ishta Devta followed by the aarti.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Mantra

During the worship of Maa, chant Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah (ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥). You can even recite a prayer for the goddess- Pindaja Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta (पिण्डज प्रवरारुढ़ा चण्डकोपास्त्र कैर्युता प्रसादं तनुते मह्यं चंद्र घंष्टेति विश्रुता)

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti

जय माँ चन्द्रघण्टा सुख धाम। पूर्ण कीजो मेरे काम॥

चन्द्र समाज तू शीतल दाती। चन्द्र तेज किरणों में समाती॥

मन की मालक मन भाती हो। चन्द्रघण्टा तुम वर दाती हो॥

सुन्दर भाव को लाने वाली। हर संकट में बचाने वाली॥

हर बुधवार को तुझे ध्याये। श्रद्दा सहित तो विनय सुनाए॥

मूर्ति चन्द्र आकार बनाए। शीश झुका कहे मन की बाता॥

पूर्ण आस करो जगत दाता। कांचीपुर स्थान तुम्हारा॥

कर्नाटिका में मान तुम्हारा। नाम तेरा रटू महारानी॥

भक्त की रक्षा करो भवानी।