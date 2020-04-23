Happy Ramadan 2020: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp Greetings, Facebook Status

The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan has begun with Muslims all over the world observing fast for one complete moon cycle. Starting from today, April 23, the Muslims will observe fast till the evening of May 23. It is a time for reflection, contemplation, and celebration. Ramadan is celebrated depending upon the lunar position of the Islamic calendar. For the Muslim community, Ramadan is the best month to be closest to God. They recite verses of the Quran five times and day observe waterless fast from sunrise to sunset. In some countries like Jordan, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia, Ramadan begins a day before that other countries as they see the moon first.

The holy festival of Ramadan involves fasting for an entire month. The spiritual intention of fasting for a month is to understand the pain of hunger and thirst and to surrender souls to almighty. As coronavirus lockdown has brought the world to a standstill, here are wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and HD images you can send to your friends and family and wish them on Ramadan.

Ramadan 2020: WhatsApp Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook Status

Almighty Allah offered lots of spiritual reward for this month of Ramadan! You must observe fasting and refrain from sinful activities. May Allah bless you and your family. Happy Ramadan Kareem!

Let’s celebrate as the month of Ramadan begins here. Filling our life happiness and mirth, as Allah bless as once again with prosperity and cheer. Happy Ramadan!

That time of the year has come. A month to repent from our wrong-doings and sin. May all of us find peace on this Ramadan. Happy Ramadan Kareem!

May Ramadan inspire you and provide you with the strength to overcome every challenge. Ramadan Kareem!

May you be blessed with happiness and prosperity. Happy Ramadan!

May Allah bless you with the knowledge that enlightens you. Happy Ramzan!

Ramadan 2020: HD Images and WAllpapers

