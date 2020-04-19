Image Source : TWITTER Ramadan 2020: Date, Time, Significance and Rules of Fasting during the holy month

The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan is all set to begin when Muslims all across the world will observe fast for 29-30 days. The festival is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when the people keep Roza in which they do not eat or drink anything for the entire day from sunrise to sunset. They break their fast after seeing the moon in the evening. Muslims do this for one complete moon cycle and celebrate If-Ul-Fitr on the 30th days.

Ramadan 2020: Date and Time in India

This year, Muslims will begin celebrating the holy month of Ramadan from the evening of April 23, Wednesday to the evening of May 23, Saturday in India.

Ramadan 2020: Significance of fasting during Holy Month

The holy festival of Ramadan involves fasting for an entire month. The spiritual intention of fasting for a month is to understand the pain of hunger and thirst and to surrender souls to almighty. According to scriptures, throughout this month, the devils are locked up in chains in hell and nobody can come in way of your true prayers and the almighty. It is said that during the holy month of Ramadan, the holy Quran was first revealed to mankind on the glorious night of Laylat al-Qadr.

Ramadan 2020: Rules of Fasting

Muslims observe the fast from sunrise to sunset during the whole month i.e. one moon cycle. These fasts are called Roza. During this fast, Muslims wake up before sunrise and eat food. Then they do not eat or drink anything till sunset. After seeing the moon in the evening, they break their fast by consuming dates first. Ramadan fasting is obligatory for adult Muslims, except those who are chronically ill, pregnant, breastfeeding, menstruating or diabetic. Muslims also offer prayers five times daily from dawn till night. They are called: Fajr (dawn), Dhuhr (noon), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and Isha (night). During the month of Ramadan, Muslims let go of the worldly pleasures and fast with their family and friends.

This year, the world will witness Ramadan celebrations at their homes due to escalating coronavirus pandemic. Many countries have restricted people gathering at public spaces, be at markets or religious places. All mosques, temples, churches and other religious places are shut down in India untill the lockdown.

