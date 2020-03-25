Happy Navratri 2020 Day 1: Take blessings of Goddess Shailputri; Know Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Aarti

The auspicious nine days of Navratri have finally begun on March 25. While the celebrations have been disrupted by the outbreak of coronavirus, people are celebrating the day of Goddess Shailpuri in their homes. Even though all the religious places are shut amid lockdown, the devotees are taking the blessing of the Goddess by worshipping at home. The Day 1 of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Shaipuri, also known as Hemavati and Parvati. Check out the Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Aarti to please Goddess Shailputri here.

Navratri 2020 Day 1: Significance

Devotees worship the first avatar of Goddess Durga, Shailputri on the first day of Navratri. In Sanskrit, Shailputri is an amalgamation of two words- 'Shail' which means mountains and 'Putri' which means daughter. Goddess Shailputri carries Trishul in her right hand and a lotus in her left hand. Goddess Sati, after self-immolation took birth as the daughter of Himalaya, hence the name Shailputri.

Navratri 2020 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi

It is believed that moon is governed by the Goddess Shailputri. Moon is considered to be the owner of fortunes, hence, worshipping the Goddess brings luck, health and prosperity on this day.

The first day of Navratri begins with Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana. The puja starts by taking the idol of Goddess Shailputri and washing it with the holy water of River Ganges. Then establish the idol or just a photo of the Goddess and offer sweets. Then put mango leaves and coconut over a Kalash. Light a ghee diya to worship the Goddess. Chant mantra and offer garland made of white flowers to the Devi. Prepare kheer or any white colored food item to please the Goddess. A chapter of Durga Saptshathi is read on each day of Navratri which brings positivity in the house. Complete the puja vidhi with aarti.

Many devotees fast throughout the nine days of Navratri. However, you can also observe fast on the first and the last day of the holy nine days.

Navratri 2020 Day 1: Shubh Muhurat

25th March - Kalash Sthapana - 6:19 am to 7:17 am

25th March - Tithi - 2:57 pm to 5:26 pm

Navratri 2020 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Mantra

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah

Navratri 2020 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Aarti

शैलपुत्री माँ बैल असवार। करें देवता जय जय कार॥

शिव-शंकर की प्रिय भवानी। तेरी महिमा किसी ने न जानी॥

पार्वती तू उमा कहलावें। जो तुझे सुमिरे सो सुख पावें॥

रिद्धि सिद्धि परवान करें तू। दया करें धनवान करें तू॥

सोमवार को शिव संग प्यारी। आरती जिसने तेरी उतारी॥

उसकी सगरी आस पुजा दो। सगरे दुःख तकलीफ मिटा दो॥

घी का सुन्दर दीप जला के। गोला गरी का भोग लगा के॥

श्रद्धा भाव से मन्त्र जपायें। प्रेम सहित फिर शीश झुकायें॥

जय गिरराज किशोरी अम्बे। शिव मुख चन्द्र चकोरी अम्बे॥

मनोकामना पूर्ण कर दो। चमन सदा सुख सम्पत्ति भर दो॥

Navratri 2020 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Stotra Path

Pratham Durga Twahi Bhavsagar

Tardeem Dhan Aishwarya Dayini Shailputri Pranmabhyahum

Trilojanani Twahi Paramanand Pradiyamaan

Saubhagyarogya Dayini Shailputri Pranmabhyahum

Charachareshwari Twahi Mahamohvinashin

Mukti Bhukti Dayini Shailputri Pranmabhyahum

ALSO READ | Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Images and Wallpapers for Facebook & WhatsApp

ALSO READ | Ways to build immunity and protect yourself from coronavirus during Navratri fast

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page