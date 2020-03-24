Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Images and Wallpapers for Facebook & WhatsApp

Happy Navratri 2020: India being a land of diversity, we all get to celebrate many festivals every now and then. Counted amongst one of the most important and long-running festivals of the Hindus is Navratri which means worshipping the Goddess for nine days. Navratri is one of the most-celebrated festivals which is generally celebrated in the northern region with great pomp and show. It is a festival of nine nights and ten days and different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped every day. The Navratri which marks the beginning of the spring season ends on the day when Ram Navami or the birthday of Lord Rama is celebrated. This year, the auspicious occasion is going to begin on March 25.

Throughout these days, nine manifestations of the goddess are worshipped with much grandeur. They are –Maa Shailputri, Brahmaachaareenee, Chandraghanta, Kushmaanda, Skandmaata, Kaatyaayeenee, Kaalraatree, Mahagauri, and Sidhidaatree. During these Navratras, fasts are kept, donations are given and prayers are performed with the recital of certain shlokas. If you are one of those people whose family members or loved ones stay far away, you can send them these Navratri messages, wishes, and pictures.

Happy Navratri 2020: Pictures, Posters, Wallpapers, and HD Images to share on Facebook and WhatsApp:

Happy Navratri 2020: Pictures, Posters, Wallpapers, and HD Images to share on Facebook and WhatsApp:

Happy Navratri 2020: Pictures, Posters, Wallpapers, and HD Images to share on Facebook and WhatsApp:

Happy Navratri 2020: Pictures, Posters, Wallpapers, and HD Images to share on Facebook and WhatsApp:

Happy Navratri 2020: Pictures, Posters, Wallpapers, and HD Images to share on Facebook and WhatsApp:

Chaitra Navratri 2020: Wishes, quotes, and WhatsApp Messages to wish your loved ones

May the Goddess Durga enlighten you with strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all the obstacles in life. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

May Navratri days bright your life with joy and prosperity. As this divine occasion spread happiness and blessings, may your life be covered with colours of success and love. Happy Navratri 2020.

May the 9 avatars of Maa Durga bless you with 9 qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health.

May the Goddess Durga brighten up your life with happiness, prosperity, luck and success. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

May the auspicious days of Vasant Navratri manifest energy (shakti), wealth (lakshmi), and knowledge (gyaan) into your life Happy Navratras!

May the divine blessings of the goddess be with you on all days. Wishing you very Happy Navratri days!