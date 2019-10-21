Happy Green Diwali 2019: 5 environment friendly Diwali gift ideas that you will love

Happy Green Diwali 2019: 5 environment friendly Diwali gift ideas

The streets, markets, offices, and homes are all decked up for the biggest festival of the year, our piece of advice? Put that good thought in action, wrap it up and gift green this Diwali. The world is making cautious choices and with the festive season engulfing us, there is a visible spread of awareness and an initiative to make this Diwali, a happy one for the environment as well.

Deciding gifts can be a cumbersome task, especially when you don’t know where to look! To help you out, here’s a list of products we found super-interesting - unique, thoughtful and Planet Positive. This Diwali, gift a thought:

It's a unique coaster set made exclusively from recycled paper-based cartons like Tetra Pak juice packs. Our favourite are the trays for the colourful, confetti like design and because they’re super sturdy. Being made from recycled material and handcrafted, this is more than just a gift, it’s a statement.

1. Coasters and trays made of recycled paper-based cartons

Coasters and trays made of recycled paper-based cartons

2. Plantable seed pencils made from recycled paper

Plantable Seed Pencils Made from Recycled Paper

These pencils are made using recycled newspaper and contain seeds of vegetables and flowers, and after it is used, can be buried in your garden pot. Making these seed pencils sprout with constant care and watering is a fun activity for kids and adults alike. These seed pencils will sprout within 7-10 days and can be used for your home garden or as container garden decor. The pencil shavings can be safely added to compost or as mulch at the base of plants, as the graphite is a rich source of carbon for plants.

3. Pen-stand made with recycled juice packs

Pen-stand made with recycled juice packs

It's a unique pen-stand made exclusively from recycled Tetra Pak cartons. An excellent eco-friendly and sustainable alternative. Use this eco-friendly pen-stand with to store your school/ office/ art stationery. Made from recycled material, this will be a thoughtful gift too.

4. Recycled notebooks

Recycled Notebooks

You can’t help but fall in love with these cute stationery items made of Elephant Dung and recycled paper. Yes, you heard that right! The notebooks are made from 75% elephant dung and 25% recycled paper. It will make for a useful gift and will look great on any desk.

5. Multi-utility box made with recycled tetra pack packages

Multi-utility box made with recycled tetra pack packages

Let’s shake it up a little this Diwali. Drop the regular Mithai Ka Dabba, and choose this beautiful box made of recycled material to store dry-fruits, trinkets and more.