Image Source : FILE IMAGE April Fools' Day 2021: Wishes, Jokes, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images, WhatsApp Messages & Facebook Statuses

April 1 every year marks the celebration of April Fools' Day. Celebrated on the very first day of the fourth month of the year, it is an annual custom to play pranks, make jokes, and hoaxes with your loved ones. People are still not sure when or how it started but there are several stories attached to its origin. Many historians claim that April Fool’s Day came into effect in the year 1582 when the Julian calendar was swapped into the Gregorian calendar by France. This is the reason why New Year is celebrated on Jan 1 and not on April 1. However, there was still a section of people who kept on celebrated the onset of a new year in April which is why they were termed as 'fools.' There isn't a public holiday in any country on this day but Ukrainian city Odesa happens to be an exception.

In India, this day is generally considered fun as people enjoy harmless fun with each other. We know that you might be busy planning a prank for your friend. Well, along with it, you can also celebrate the day with these Wishes, WhatsApp Quotes, SMS, HD Images, Facebook Status, and Greetings.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol, are you time traveller? Hilarious viral video shows Bobby's 'swab test' on Aishwarya in 1997

Have a look at some of them here:

April Fools' Day 2021 Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp, and Facebook Status:

Happy April Fool’s day! You can run, you can hide but you can never get away from my pranks! You should not turn around, because I’m just right behind you, waiting for you to finish this message and get on with my prank. Did you turn around? I was just kidding!

Happy April Fool’s day!I come in peace! Let’s not make a fool out of everyone, shall we? NOT!

People say that you are kind, smart, charming and handsome. How dare them fool you before April 1?

Believe nothing and trust no one. Today is April Fool’s Day.

Happy April Fool’s Day! I hope today you had fun being smacked at, thrown things at, be laughed at, and be someone else’s fool. It was really fun, right?

ALSO READ: After Genelia D'Souza, Preity Zinta reacts to her hilarious viral video with Riteish Deshmukh. Seen yet?

April Fools' Day 2021 HD Images, Wallpapers:

Image Source : FILE IMAGE April Fools' Day 2021 HD Images, Wallpapers

Image Source : FILE IMAGE April Fools' Day 2021 HD Images, Wallpapers

Image Source : FILE IMAGE April Fools' Day 2021 HD Images, Wallpapers

Image Source : FILE IMAGE April Fools' Day 2021 HD Images, Wallpapers

Image Source : FILE IMAGE April Fools' Day 2021 HD Images, Wallpapers

Image Source : FILE IMAGE April Fools' Day 2021 HD Images, Wallpapers

April Fools' Day 2021​ Quotes:

“I Hope Life Isn’t a Big Joke, Because I Don’t Get It.” Jack Handey

“When in Doubt, Make a Fool of Yourself.” Cynthia Heimel

“The First of April Is the Day We Remember What We Are the Other 364 Days of the Year.” Mark Twain