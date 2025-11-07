Feeling itchy this winter? Here’s how to fix dry skin the right way As the air turns crisp, your skin doesn’t have to suffer. From choosing lukewarm showers to switching to ceramide-rich creams, here’s how dermatologists say you can stay hydrated and glowing through the chill.

New Delhi:

As the temperature drops, your skin often begins to feel tight, flaky, and uncomfortable. Winter air has very low humidity, causing your skin to lose moisture quickly.

Combine that with indoor heaters and long, hot showers, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for dryness and irritation, a condition dermatologists often refer to as winter itch.

Why does skin feel drier in winter?

According to Dr Tanmayi Komal Kumar, Consultant Dermatologist, Sparsh Hospital, Infantry Road, Bangalore, the skin’s outermost layer, the stratum corneum, acts as a protective barrier made of cells and natural oils.

However, harsh winter winds and heating systems can strip away these essential lipids. Once this barrier is compromised, water escapes easily, a process known as transepidermal water loss, leaving the skin dehydrated and itchy. Those already dealing with eczema, psoriasis, or rosacea often find their symptoms worsening during this season.

Are long hot showers bad for dry skin?

Dermatologists point out that one of the biggest mistakes people make is taking long, hot showers. While they may feel soothing, hot water dissolves your skin’s natural oils faster, worsening dryness. Using foaming or soap-based cleansers also depletes the skin’s moisture levels. To protect your skin, switch to a gentle, fragrance-free, and hydrating cleanser that contains ingredients like glycerin or ceramides to help strengthen the skin barrier.

What are the best cleansers and moisturisers for winter?

Immediately after showering, ideally within 60 seconds, apply a thick, cream-based moisturiser or ointment rich in shea butter, ceramides, or hyaluronic acid. This step helps trap water in the skin, keeping it soft and hydrated. Limiting shower time to 10 minutes and using lukewarm water instead of very hot water also makes a significant difference.

How can your home environment affect your skin?

Adding a humidifier to your home can restore moisture in the air, reducing dryness caused by heaters. Don’t forget to protect your skin outdoors too, even in winter. UV rays remain strong, so daily sunscreen application is non-negotiable. Cover exposed skin with scarves and gloves to prevent windburn.



Persistent dryness or itching may require professional attention. In such cases, dermatologists can recommend tailored treatments and barrier repair formulas.

Ultimately, keeping your skin moisturised and protected with consistent, gentle care is the key to maintaining a healthy glow all winter long.

ALSO READ: Are your breakouts worse in winter? Here’s what dermatologists want you to know