Are your breakouts worse in winter? Here’s what dermatologists want you to know

If you thought acne was a summer problem, think again. Many individuals complain of breakouts getting worse in winter, also termed as “winter acne”. The main causes behind this lie in cold outside air, indoor heating systems and seasonal changes in habits.

According to Dr Rupika Singh, MBBS, MD, Dermatologist and Founder of Akiya Aesthetics, drop in humidity levels in winters and cold winds outside strip away the skin's sebum. Additionally, indoor heaters also make skin more sensitive and dry. The fragile skin barrier secretes more sebum, as a compensatory mechanism, which clogs the skin pores, resulting in acne.

Dermatologists also point out that dead skin cells shed more slowly in dry conditions. These cells can accumulate on the surface, blocking pores and trapping bacteria like Cutibacterium acnes, the microbe responsible for inflammatory pimples. Add in the constant friction from scarves, collars, and winter caps — and you have the perfect recipe for acne flare-ups on the chin, jawline, and forehead.

Lifestyle factors play a role, too. Hot showers, comfort foods high in sugar or dairy, and skipping sunscreen because “it’s cloudy anyway” can all aggravate acne. Even switching to heavy, oil-rich creams without checking if they’re non-comedogenic can clog pores and worsen the problem.

Tips to manage winter acne -

Dermatologists agree that managing winter acne is about balancing hydration with oil control. Here are their top strategies:

Gentle face cleansing - Ditch harsh foaming cleansers and switch to a mild, hydrating face wash. Over-cleansing strips the skin and triggers more oil production. Cleansing twice a day is enough.

Ditch harsh foaming cleansers and switch to a mild, hydrating face wash. Over-cleansing strips the skin and triggers more oil production. Cleansing twice a day is enough. Non-negotiable skin moisturization - Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser that contains ceramides, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid. These ingredients repair the skin barrier and lock in hydration without clogging pores. Apply immediately after washing your face to seal in moisture.

Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser that contains ceramides, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid. These ingredients repair the skin barrier and lock in hydration without clogging pores. Apply immediately after washing your face to seal in moisture. Prevent over-exfoliation - While exfoliation removes dead skin, doing it too often can make your barrier weaker and worsen breakouts. Limit chemical exfoliation (like AHA or BHA) to once or twice a week and always follow with moisturiser.

While exfoliation removes dead skin, doing it too often can make your barrier weaker and worsen breakouts. Limit chemical exfoliation (like AHA or BHA) to once or twice a week and always follow with moisturiser. Keep a watch on winter skin habits - Don’t opt for long showers with hot water as they strip away natural skin sebum and make it dull and harsh. Also, in order to prevent bacteria buildup, wash scarves and hats often. Usage of an indoor humidifier enables moisture restoration and prevents skin dehydration.

Don’t opt for long showers with hot water as they strip away natural skin sebum and make it dull and harsh. Also, in order to prevent bacteria buildup, wash scarves and hats often. Usage of an indoor humidifier enables moisture restoration and prevents skin dehydration. Protection with SPF cream - UV rays are harmful even in winter, and this makes it necessary not to skip sunscreen in winter. If you use skin products containing actives such as retinoids and exfoliating acids, you definitely need sunscreen as they tend to make the skin photosensitive.

UV rays are harmful even in winter, and this makes it necessary not to skip sunscreen in winter. If you use skin products containing actives such as retinoids and exfoliating acids, you definitely need sunscreen as they tend to make the skin photosensitive. Balanced diet - Diet should be loaded with anti-inflammatory foods, which include nuts, seeds, green leafy vegetables, fatty fish, etc. Also, reducing the intake of sugars and dairy products assists in regulating sebum synthesis and skin inflammation.

Conclusion

Cold weather is extremely challenging for individuals with acne-prone skin, as dry cold air outside and excess compensatory sebum production create an imbalance. The key is not over-dealing with acne but strengthening the skin barrier via adequate hydration, care and using sun protection at all costs. For severe or persistently occurring acne, a dermatologist consultation is recommended.

