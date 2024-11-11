What can happen to your skin if you sleep with your makeup on? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know what happens to your skin if you sleep with makeup on.

Well, many of us feel lazy when we come back home from work or some event and we tend to sleep with our makeup on. Even if we disagree, this happens quite often. However, some people follow their CTM (Cleansing, Toning and Moisturizing) routine quite rigorously.

What happens if we sleep with our makeup on?

When you sleep in your makeup, this can harm your skin. When we spoke to Dr Trishna Gupte, Founder and owner of the Cosmo-Square clinic, at ISCA Institute, she said that your skin also rests overnight and sheds old cells while creating new ones. But if it is covered with make-up dead skin gets trapped hence giving a dull, and discoloured face. It could further lead to pores getting blocked and breakouts. Moreover, the oxidative stress from the grime of makeup accumulation causes damage to the collagen that results in fast ageing with fine lines, wrinkles, and an aged look.

Sleeping with eye and lip makeup can lead to these problems

Sleeping in the eye makeup contributes to more issues such as infections and irritation. The use of Mascara and Eyeliner triggers infection of minute oil glands close to your eyes. This causes bumps or Conjunctivitis which is conjunctivitis. In addition, eye mascara creates brittle eyelashes that begin to break; meanwhile sleeping with lipstick dries out the moisture of the mouth causing it to crack the lips and hence contribute to affect health.

Another concern is makeup deposits transferred to your pillowcase, which absorb oils, chemicals, and microorganisms. This makes it act as an irritant for your skin and may cause breakouts, besides making your hair oily. While you must keep your pillows clean regularly, nothing is as refreshing as washing your face at night.

Finally, to maintain the beauty of your complexion, keep a regular practice of removing makeup and using skincare at night. You allow your skin to regenerate and stay healthy because of it.

ALSO READ: Want to keep your skin moisturised during winter? Try THESE 5 face packs