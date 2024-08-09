Want spotless, blemishes-free skin? Make this DIY vitamin C serum at home

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Make this DIY vitamin C serum at home for spotless skin.

Vitamin C removes blemishes from the face and reduces ageing. It increases collagen production in the skin which reduces the problem of inflammation and freckles. It is advisable to apply vitamin C serum to reduce pigmentation. Vitamin C serum is considered effective for healing the skin. Different brands of serums are available in the market; however, if you want, you can easily make vitamin C serum at home. For this, you will need some things. Know how you can prepare vitamin C serum at home.

What is needed to make Vitamin C Serum?

Ascorbic acid powder or vitamin C tablets

2 teaspoons distilled water

2 teaspoons of rose water

1 tsp glycerin

1 vitamin E capsule

How to make Vitamin C Serum?

To make vitamin C serum, grind vitamin C powder or tablets and put it in a glass bottle. Now add rose water or distilled water to it. Keep stirring it well until the water and powder are completely mixed. Now add glycerin to it make a hole in the vitamin E capsule and add oil. Keep mixing all these things. Then keep it aside. Before sleeping at night, take 2-3 drops on the hand and apply it on the entire face with the help of your fingers.

When and how should serum be applied?

If you want, you can also apply moisturizer on the face 15 minutes after applying vitamin C serum. Initially, you have to apply this serum in small quantities only. It may cause itching or a mild burning sensation on the face. If it feels excessive, then stop applying it. However, you should keep in mind that before following any such tips or home remedies you should know about your skin type or consult with a doctor.

