Viral Skincare Trends: What works and what’s overhyped? A dermatologist weighs in

Social media is flooded with skincare hacks—some genius, others questionable. In a recent Instagram video, dermatologist Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich rated six trending skin and hair care practices, giving insight into which ones actually deserve our attention.

Ice Face Dipping (Rated 5/10)

This is one we all have heard about: dunking your face into ice water or splashing it with cold water to “wake up” the skin or reduce puffiness. Dr Waraich says it can temporarily ease puffiness, reduce redness, and make pores look slightly tighter. But that’s about it. She emphasises this is a short-term “refresh,” not a long-term fix.

Takeaway: Fine for a quick cool-down, but don’t expect miracles.

Slugging (7/10)

Slugging is when you apply a thick occlusive (often a petrolatum-based product) as the final step in your nighttime skincare routine to lock in moisture. The dermatologist gives it a good score—especially for dry, dehydrated, or sensitive skin. But if you're oily or acne-prone, slugging might backfire by clogging pores or causing breakouts.

Tip: Try a light layer or patch-test it first.

Rosemary Oil for Hair (4/10)

Rosemary oil has been trending as a “natural” hair stimulant. Dr Waraich says using it won’t necessarily harm you, but the evidence backing strong, consistent benefits for hair growth is weak. The effect, if any, is subtle—and highly dependent on quality, dosage, and consistency.

Use it if you like the scent and feel, but don’t rely on it as a cure-all.

Skin Cycling (10/10)

This practice involves rotating actives—like using a retinoid one night, then acids (AHA/BHA) the next, followed by a recovery night with simple moisturisers. Dr Waraich is all in: she calls skin cycling the “best balance” approach, helping you get results from potent ingredients without compromising the skin barrier.

Best for: Anyone using strong actives who wants to avoid irritation or overuse.

Face Taping (0/10)

In face taping, people stick small adhesive strips on wrinkle-prone areas—forehead, around eyes or mouth—claiming it will “train” the skin to stay smooth. Waraich doesn’t mince words: zero out of ten. She warns it may irritate skin, damage fragile cells, or cause more harm than good.

Avoid this, it’s more gimmick than skincare.

Rice Water for Skin (6/10)

Rice water, leftover water after rice is soaked or boiled, has roots in East Asian beauty routines. It’s often touted as soothing and gentle. Dr Waraich gives it a middle-of-the-road rating. She admits robust scientific backing is limited, but also notes that for many people, it’s gentle and low-risk.

If your skin tolerates it, it can be a calming, mild add-on, not a hero.

