Festive skincare made simple: Here's an easy skincare routine that actually works

Festive season has begun in India and with that, there is an overload on the rituals, food, family gatherings and more. While the celebrations can be fun and joyful, it tends to take a toll on our skin. The food, late nights and makeup can lead to breakouts, dullness and irritation.

A lot of people tend to add to their skincare routines during the festivities, which eventually causes more damage than good. However, these can be avoided with the right festive skincare routine. Read on as Jenovia (Daun Jung), Korean Cosmetologist and COO & Co-Founder of KorinMi and Dr. Ridhima Arora, MBBS, MD (Dermatology & VD), Radix Healthcare shares easy skincare routines that help to keep the skin healthy during the festive season.

Korean skincare principles for the Indian skin

Jenovia says that she has been adapting Korean skincare principles to the realities of Indian skin. “K-beauty is often misunderstood as a ten-step ritual. In truth, it’s about thoughtful layering and protecting the skin barrier,” she explains. “But when you apply those principles directly in India, where the climate, pollution, and melanin-rich skin bring their own challenges, too many products can overwhelm. What we need is smart minimalism: the right basics, done consistently.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Arora adds, “A lot of people think the solution is adding ‘more’—more steps, more products, more actives. But honestly, that damages the skin barrier and makes things worse. The truth is, your skin doesn’t need ten steps. It needs consistency.”

Festive skincare routine

Both experts agree it comes down to short, practical steps you can follow even on your busiest days.

Morning routine

Jenovia recommends five steps:

A gentle, non-foaming, surfactant-free cleanser to sweep away sweat and oil.

A Slow Aging Ampoule Toner/mist spray for hydration.

A hydrating essence packed with amino acids and botanicals.

A barrier-focused moisturizer with ceramides or panthenol.

A broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 50, PA+++)—non-negotiable in India.

Dr. Ridhima pares it down even further to just four essentials:

Cleanser

Antioxidant serum

Moisturiser

Sunscreen

Night routine

Jenovia suggests:

The same gentle cleanser (plus a makeup remover if needed).

A slow ageing ampoule toner/mist spray.

A hydrating essence.

A barrier repair cream rich in ceramides, fatty acids, and calming ingredients like centella.

Dr. Ridhima keeps it simplest of all:

Cleanser

Barrier repair cream with ceramides.

Nightly exfoliation, multiple serums layered at random, or heavy DIY packs that irritate already stressed skin are a few things Jenovia says that you don’t need. Instead, a once-a-week calming mask or a spot treatment for the occasional breakout is enough.

