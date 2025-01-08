Rubbing beef fat on faces for glowing skin? Know what expert has to say about this new skincare trend

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK People apply beef fat for glowing skin.

In recent times, a variety of beauty trends have emerged, each promising flawless, radiant skin. One such practice is the application of beef fat to the face in an attempt to achieve glowing skin. This method, which has its roots in traditional skincare rituals, has gained attention but requires careful consideration.

Beef fat, like other animal fats, is high in saturated fats, which can clog pores and lead to breakouts, especially in individuals with oily or acne-prone skin. While it may offer temporary moisturization due to its fatty content, its long-term effects can disrupt the skin’s natural balance and potentially cause more harm than good. The risks associated with this practice make it an unreliable choice for sustainable skincare.

Is beef fat beneficial for the skin?

When we spoke to Dr Mehnaz Jahan, Clinical Cosmetologist and owner of Keraderm Clinic, she said that instead of turning to unconventional methods, it is advisable to focus on skincare solutions that are backed by modern science. There are a variety of safe and effective treatments available today that promote healthy, glowing skin without disrupting its natural functions. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, retinoids, and antioxidants provide nourishment and support, enhancing the skin’s natural radiance while avoiding the potential drawbacks of animal-based products.

Trends like rubbing beef fat on your face may seem tempting, but the key to truly glowing skin lies in choosing well-researched and reliable skincare practices. Prioritising scientifically supported ingredients and treatments ensures that you nourish your skin safely and effectively, achieving long-term health and radiance. Always opt for expert-approved methods that are gentle, sustainable, and aligned with your skin's natural needs.

Safety precautions to keep in mind

If the beef is tallow, keep it in a cool, dark location in an airtight container to avoid rancidity.

People with oily or acne-prone skin should avoid using beef tallow since it might cause breakouts or an allergic response.

Avoid using too much beef tallow as it can clog the pores and make the face appear oily.

Do a patch test somewhere else on the body before applying it to the face, and then wait for at least 24 to 48 hours to see whether there are any skin changes or allergic symptoms.

