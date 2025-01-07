Glycolic acid uses: Expert shares 4 hacks to use this skincare ingredient effectively for best results

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Expert shares 4 hacks to use glycolic acid effectively

Glycolic acid has gained immense popularity as a skincare ingredient. It is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) which are natural acid found in foods. Glycolic acid is derived from sugarcane. AHAs work as exfoliants which help to remove the top layer of dead skin. Using glycolic acid can help to reverse skin damage caused due to sun exposure and also clear your skin.

You can use glycolic acid for acne, skin ageing, hyperpigmentation and acne scars among others. There are different types of glycolic acid products that are available in the market. However, an exfoliating toner might work the best, according to a doctor as you can use it in different ways to achieve the best results.

Dr Neera Nathan, a Harvard-trained dermatologist and skin cancer surgeon, in an Instagram video, shared 4 glycolic acid hacks. She says, "Glycolic acid is the ultimate multitasker because it’s an exfoliant, can remove excess oil, brighten skin & reduce skin pH to get rid of odor causing bacteria."

Ways to use glycolic acid

Oily scalp

Dr. Nathan says, "For oily, greasy hair or to treat a flaky scalp, apply glycolic acid directly to the scalp, leave on for 10 minutes and then shampoo as usual. Use 1-2x/week."

Back acne

For reducing back acne, Dr. Nathan recommends that you put a spray cap on your glycolic acid for easy application and spritz it on your back. Use 3-4 times every week.

Keratosis pilaris or strawberry skin

If you're someone who has bumpy skin and wants to achieve smooth skin, pour glycolic acid on a cotton pad and apply it to your arms or legs. You can use this 3-4 times every week. Make sure you follow this up with a moisturiser that has urea in it as it can give you the best results.

Footcare

If you have stinky feet or want to smoothen your cracked heels, pour glycolic acid on a cotton pad and swipe glycolic acid on your soles. Use this 3-4 times every week for best results.

ALSO READ: Want to calm irritation caused by acne? Include ice cubes in your beauty routine, know how to use