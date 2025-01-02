Want to calm irritation caused by acne? Include ice cubes in your beauty routine, know how to use

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Include ice cubes in your beauty routine.

Ice cubes are the perfect addition to your beauty routine because they're affordable and so versatile. Apart from cooling the skin, ice cubes can help minimize puffiness, tighten pores, and improve blood circulation, resulting in a glowing, natural glow. This remedy has been tried and tested by generations as the best way to soothe redness and calm irritation caused by acne or sensitivity.

How to use ice cubes for skin

When we spoke to Dr Trishna Gupte, Clinical Cosmetologist and Founder and owner of the Cosmo-Square clinic, ISCA Institute, she said you can use plain ice cubes, or get a little fancier by freezing things like green tea, aloe vera, or cucumber juice. These add extra benefits! Just wrap an ice cube in a soft cloth and gently massage it over your face in circles for a minute or two. Pay special attention to puffy eyes or any blemishes. Using ice before applying makeup can also shrink your pores and create a smooth canvas for a longer-lasting look. If you've been out in the sun, freezing chamomile tea and using those cubes can be incredibly soothing for sunburned skin.

While this method is generally safe, avoid applying ice directly to your skin to prevent frostbite, and always test infused cubes on a small patch to rule out any allergies. With its ability to refresh, rejuvenate, and enhance the complexion, incorporating ice cubes into your beauty routine is a simple yet effective way to achieve radiant, healthy skin. Give it a try and let this natural remedy work its magic.

ALSO READ: Try THIS homemade vitamin C cream by Sheeba Akashdeep to get glowing, glass skin; know how to prepare