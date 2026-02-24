Prepping for Holi? Expert says your skincare should start 48 hours before

New Delhi:

Holi brings colour, chaos, sunshine and endless laughter. But once the celebrations end, many people are left dealing with rashes, tanning, clogged pores, and stubborn irritation that refuses to fade for days. Surprisingly, it’s often not the colours alone that damage skin. Dermatologists say the real problem begins much earlier, with incomplete or rushed skincare preparation.

According to Dr Rupika Singh, MBBS, MD, Dermatologist and Founder of Akiya Aesthetics, protecting your skin before stepping out to celebrate is far more effective than trying to repair damage later. “Holi skincare is less about complicated routines and more about strengthening the skin barrier beforehand,” she explains. “If the skin is clean, hydrated, and properly protected, colours are less likely to penetrate deeply or trigger irritation.” Here’s the dermatologist-approved three-step formula experts recommend following before stepping into the festive colours.

Start with a balanced base the night before

Good Holi skincare begins long before colours touch your skin. Experts advise preparing your skin the night before to avoid reactions caused by sweat, leftover makeup, or excess oil buildup. Gentle cleansing helps remove product residue and pollutants that can react with colours or sunlight. However, overdoing skincare can backfire.

Dr Singh advises avoiding strong actives such as retinol, AHAs, or aggressive exfoliation at least 48 hours before Holi. “When the skin barrier is compromised, even mild colours or sun exposure can cause redness and burning,” she says. On the morning of Holi, wash your face using a mild, sulphate-free cleanser, and pat dry instead of rubbing. The goal is refreshed skin, not stripped skin.

Hydration builds your first line of defence.

Healthy, hydrated skin is naturally more resilient. When moisture levels are balanced, colours are less likely to cling stubbornly or cause micro-irritation. Choosing the right moisturiser matters.

Gel-based moisturisers work best for oily or acne-prone skin.

Cream-based formulas suit dry or sensitive skin types.

Experts also recommend extending hydration beyond the face. Apply lip balm generously to prevent cracking, use conditioner on hair lengths to reduce colour absorption, and moisturise exposed areas of the body with a non-comedogenic lotion.

“Hydration acts like a cushion,” explains Dr Singh. “Supple skin recovers faster and resists damage better during outdoor celebrations.”

Seal it right with sun protection.

One of the most commonly skipped steps before Holi is sunscreen. Since most celebrations happen outdoors, sun exposure combined with artificial colours significantly increases pigmentation risk. Dermatologists recommend applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 around 20 minutes before stepping outside.

Reapply every two to three hours if celebrations continue outdoors. Experts also suggest lightly oiling nails and cuticles to prevent colour staining. Protective sunglasses, tied hair, and full-sleeve clothing can further reduce exposure.

Why prevention matters more than repair

Many post-Holi skincare complaints happen because people rely on harsh scrubbing afterwards to remove colours. This often worsens sensitivity and pigmentation. “Holi skincare isn’t complicated,” says Dr Singh. “Clean skin prevents reactions, hydration builds resilience, and sun protection prevents long-term pigmentation.”

A little preparation, she adds, allows people to celebrate freely without worrying about breakouts or damage later. Because glowing skin after Holi always feels better than weeks spent repairing it.

