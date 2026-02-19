Before Holi 2026: Dermatologist shares the skincare routine you shouldn’t skip

New Delhi:

Holi is all about colours, laughter, and spending long hours outdoors. However, while Holi brings happiness to our lives, it also leaves us with some stubborn skin issues. Artificial colours, exposure to the sun, sweat, and frequent washing of the face tend to break the skin barrier, causing dryness, acne, irritation, and pigmentation that stays with us long after the festival is over.

According to Dr Ameesha Mahajan, Cosmetic Dermatologist at Ra Skin & Aesthetics, pre-Holi skin preparation is as important as post-Holi skin care. “Most people focus on fixing damage afterwards, but prevention is far more effective. A healthy skin barrier acts like a shield against colours, chemicals and pollution,” she says.

Here’s how experts recommend preparing your skin before stepping out to play.

How to start your skincare a few days before Holi

Last-minute skincare rarely works.

Dr Mahajan advises beginning preparation at least three to four days before the festival. “Avoid aggressive treatments such as chemical peels, waxing, laser procedures or exfoliating facials close to Holi. These treatments temporarily weaken the skin barrier and make irritation more likely,” she explains.

Gentle cleansing and moisturising during this period helps strengthen the skin’s natural defence system.

Hydration is your first layer of protection

Many people underestimate how much hydration affects skin resilience. “Dry skin absorbs colour pigments more easily,” says Dr Mahajan. “Drink adequate water and use moisturisers containing ceramides or hyaluronic acid to maintain barrier strength.”

Applying a nourishing moisturiser regularly helps prevent colours from settling deeply into the skin.

Oil can make colour removal easier

A simple home trick can make a big difference. Applying coconut oil or almond oil to exposed areas such as arms, neck and legs before stepping outdoors creates a protective layer. This reduces direct pigment contact and makes colours easier to wash off later.

“Oil acts as a barrier and minimises friction damage caused by repeated scrubbing,” Dr Mahajan adds.

Sunscreen is non-negotiable

Holi celebrations often happen under direct sunlight, increasing the risk of tanning and pigmentation. “Apply a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher sunscreen at least 20 minutes before going outside,” says Dr Mahajan. “Reapply if you are outdoors for long hours.”

Sweat and water can reduce sunscreen effectiveness, so carrying a compact sunscreen stick or spray can help with reapplication.

Don’t forget your nails and scalp

Skin damage during Holi isn’t limited to the face. Dark pigments often settle under nails and on the scalp, causing infections or irritation.

“Apply oil on the scalp and cuticles before playing Holi,” she recommends. “Keeping nails trimmed and coated with clear nail polish can prevent colours from getting trapped.”

Avoid harsh scrubbing after Holi

The biggest mistake happens after the celebrations end. Many people try to remove colour immediately using strong soaps or scrubs, which worsens irritation.

“Be patient,” Dr Mahajan advises. “Use a gentle cleanser and lukewarm water. Excessive scrubbing damages the skin barrier and can lead to redness or pigmentation.” Colours usually fade naturally within a few days with proper moisturising.

Healthy skin makes celebrations stress-free. Holi memories should last longer than skin problems!

