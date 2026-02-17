Dry skin problems? Medical tests you should get done to find the root cause

New Delhi:

Dry skin is a very common problem. It rarely occurs in the hot climate, frequent washing, and with old age or some habits like taking long hot showers or using strong soaps. For most people, this is just a minor problem. The skin covering is damaged, water is lost, and the condition is usually treated by applying moisturiser and using gentle care.

The thing is, though. Dry skin sometimes signals a deeper problem when it lasts longer than usual, is extremely painful, or does not get better with adequate skincare. In such instances, doctors are likely to order some specific diagnostic tests to establish if there's a medical issue underlying rather than just managing the skin.

It's crucial to point out that most dry skin patients are not required to have lab tests. According to Dr Sai Lahari Rachumallu, Associate Consultant - Dermatology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, testing is only done when the dryness is associated with other symptoms such as severe itching, being tired, changes in weight, discolouration, and numbness, or when the dryness continues in spite of good moisturising.

Some of the tests that are usually recommended are:

Thyroid Function Tests (T3, T4, TSH)

Hypothyroidism is one of the most common medical reasons for dry skin. When thyroid hormone levels drop, the skin usually becomes dry, coarse, rough, and may even appear pale or feel cold.

Blood Sugar Tests (Fasting blood sugar, post-prandial blood sugar, HbA1c)

Diabetes can reduce skin moisture and impede the skin's barrier function. This results in dryness, itching, and increased risk of infections, particularly over the legs and feet.

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

A CBC helps to identify anaemia or hidden infections. Anaemia, especially iron deficiency, can lower the oxygen supply to the skin and make it dull and dry.

Serum Vitamin Levels

Vitamin D: Low levels have been associated with dry, itchy, and sensitive skin.

Vitamin B12: A lack of it may result in dryness, pigmentation changes, and neuropathic itching or burning sensations.

Vitamin A: It is rare to have a deficiency, but if so, it may result in severe dryness and scaling.

Renal Function Tests (Urea, Creatinine)

Chronic kidney disease may be accompanied by severe dryness and intense itching long before other symptoms appear.

Liver Function Tests (LFTs)

Certain liver diseases may cause widespread itching and dry skin due to the body's retention of bile salts.

What this mainly implies is that testing should be discriminative, not routine. Do not self-prescribe tests. A targeted approach prevents unnecessary costs, false alerts, and anxiety. If moisturization and good skincare do not get rid of the dry skin for two to three weeks, the next appropriate move is to consult a dermatologist. A thoughtful appraisal guarantees that the skin receives the right treatment and that any underlying condition, if it exists, is caught early on and addressed.

