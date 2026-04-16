What is “Mounjaro face” and why people are talking about it

New Delhi:

Everyone is talking about Mounjaro for weight loss. The results are visible, often faster than expected. But alongside the transformation, there is a quieter concern that many people are only beginning to notice. It is being called “Mounjaro face.”

According to Dr Anmol Chugh, Associate Director and Head of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, many patients are now coming in with a similar experience. They are happy with their weight loss, but surprised by how their face looks afterwards.

What exactly is “Mounjaro face”

The term is not a medical diagnosis, but it describes visible changes in the face after rapid weight loss. When body fat is reduced rapidly, there is loss of volume from the face, too. These areas include the cheeks, under eye area, and mouth. It may lead to the development of a sunken appearance, wrinkles, and lax skin.

It can simply mean that you will have an aged appearance on your face.

Why it happens

The main reason comes down to speed. When weight drops quickly, the skin does not always adjust at the same pace. Over time, this can lead to looseness and loss of structure.

Age also plays a role. After the age of 30, the body produces less collagen and elastin, which are essential for maintaining skin firmness. Genetics, skin quality, and the amount of weight lost also influence how noticeable the changes are.

Is it only linked to Mounjaro

Not really. These changes are not limited to one drug. Any form of rapid weight loss, whether through dieting, medication, or surgery, can lead to similar effects. What makes Mounjaro stand out is how quickly results can appear, making the facial changes more noticeable.

Common changes people notice

Most people first observe subtle shifts. Cheeks may appear sunken. The area under the eyes can look hollow. Lines around the mouth become more visible, and the skin may feel looser. There is also a general sense of reduced fullness, where the face no longer reflects the same volume it once had.

Can it be prevented

In some ways, yes. Weight loss done gradually allows the skin time to adapt. Hydration, adequate protein consumption, and proper skin care will go a long way in helping to keep your skin healthy. Others may opt for earlier treatment involving procedures that increase collagen production in the skin.

What are the treatment options

The strategy used would depend on the degree to which the patient is affected. In cases where volume reduction is mild, there could be non-surgical strategies such as the use of fillers for balancing out the effects. Skin-tightening therapies could also play a role in addressing the issue. If the volume loss is more pronounced, surgical interventions could come into play.

A “Mounjaro face” might seem frightening, but it’s not an unwanted side effect of the medicine. This occurs due to the body’s physical changes from fast weight loss. The positive effects that follow the reduction of pounds stay important, especially for patients who suffer from health disorders. However, there is always a need to treat weight loss correctly.

This is because both feeling and looking different matter.

Also read: Jr NTR’s dramatic 9.5 kg muscle loss in 50 days: Trainer reveals workout and diet strategy