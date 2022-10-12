Karwa Chauth 2022: 6 natural hacks to make mehendi look darker

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Natural hacks to make mehndi look darker beauty tips

Karwa Chauth 2022: Applying mehndi is considered auspicious. It plays a significant role in various Indian festivities as well as wedding customs. It is believed that the darker the mehndi, the more you are loved and adored by your husband. According to the online journal of the National Center of Biotechnology Information, henna has antiseptic properties, which can prove to be helpful in healing many skin conditions. In addition, it also has healing properties and helps in maintaining good blood circulation.

6 home remedies that will help to darken the colour of mehndi:

1. Henna oil

Many mehndi appliers use henna oil before applying mehndi. So, applying henna oil to the hands before applying mehndi, highlights the mehndi’s colour.

2. Use 2 cloves

Once you remove the mehndi, take a small-sized saucepan and heat at least 8–10 pieces of cloves until smoke begins to emerge. Now keep the hand above the pan at a distance and be careful so that the hand does not get burnt. Allowing the hands to come into contact with the smoke before removing it can darker its colour. Repeat this process at least four times to get a nice deep colour.

3. Lemon and sugar

Take a bowl, add some lemon juice, some sugar, and stir everything together. Do not use water to make it smooth as it can reduce the effect. After that, take a cotton ball, soak it in the mixture, and lightly dab it on the mehndi once your mehndi is dry. Make sure that your dry mehndi does not come out from the cotton. So, do not rub the cotton ball too fast. Otherwise, dry mehndi can come out of it. This mixture helps the mehndi to last longer, giving it a deeper colour.

4. Mustard oil

Most people have mustard oil in their houses. All that needs to be done is apply mustard oil after removing the mehndi. It helps to darken the colour of mehndi. It is believed that the effect of mustard oil is hot, due to which the colour of mehndi becomes darker.

5. Tea or coffee powder

One can also use tea or coffee water instead of plain water to prepare the mehndi. Both tea and coffee contain natural pigments that will help in darkening the colour of the mehndi.

6. Pickle oil

Mango sour pickle oil can also prove to be very beneficial in deepening the colour of mehndi as it contains extracts of all spices. After removing the mehndi, rub this oil in the hand. Avoid putting your hands in water for as long as possible.

Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2022: Best Wishes, Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, HD Wallpapers & More

Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2022: Moon rise timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai; know city-wise sighting across India

Read More Lifestyle News