Is your skin dry or dehydrated? Know differences, causes and treatments

While both dry and dehydrated skin can feel uncomfortable and look dull, they are fundamentally different conditions with distinct causes and treatments. Dry skin is a skin type, typically caused by a lack of natural oils (sebum). It's often influenced by genetics, environmental factors, and ageing. It is usually influenced by genetics, environment and ageing. Harsh skin care products and excessive washes can also aggravate dry skin. Dehydrated skin is a condition that can affect anyone, regardless of skin type (dry, oily, or combination). It is caused by a lack of water in the skin. Factors such as climate change, diet, insufficient hydration, and excessive use of skin care products can cause dehydration.

What are the symptoms and treatment options for dry skin?

Symptoms: Dry skin feels tight, dry and flaky. It looks dull and ashy, especially in darker skin tones. Small lines can get worse due to a lack of moisture in the outer layer of the skin.

Treatment: To manage dry skin, focus on replenishing the skin’s natural oils, said Dr Debeshi Bhattacharjee, MBBS, DALM, FAAM and Clinical Cosmetologist; Medical Head and founder of Lueur Aesthetics, when we spoke to her. Use moisturisers that are rich and nourishing with ingredients like ceramides, fatty acids and natural oils. Avoid overly harsh cleansers and opt for ones that are gentle and moisturising.

What are the symptoms and treatment options for dehydrated skin?

Symptoms: Dehydrated skin may feel tight, appear dull, and show fine lines more prominently. It can also be oily, as the skin can produce excess oil to compensate for the lack of moisture.

Treatment: Treat dehydrated skin by hydrating it from the inside out. Drink plenty of water and use hydrating skincare products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and aloe vera. Avoid excessive use of exfoliants or products that can strip the skin of its natural moisture barrier.

How to tell the difference?

Skin Type: If you’ve always had trouble with tightness, flakiness, or rough texture, you likely have dry skin.

Sudden Changes: If your skin suddenly feels tight or dull, especially after weather changes, diet changes, or new skincare products, it may be dehydrated.

Texture: Dry skin often feels rough and may have visible flakes, while dehydrated skin can feel tight but still oily or in combination, with a lack of radiance.

Adjusting your skincare routine to suit your skin’s specific needs will help restore balance, making it appear healthier.

