Having a round face? 5 Bollywood celeb-inspired hairstyles to try

When it comes to finding the perfect hairstyle, face shape plays a crucial role. For those with round faces, the right hairstyle can make all the difference in accentuating features and boosting confidence. Here are the five hairstyles inspired by celebrities that are best suited for those with round faces.

Bollywood celebrity-inspired hairstyles for round faces

1. Face Net Veil Hairstyle

Zinta styled a face net veil accessory on a pulled-back open hairdo. This one is perfect for a classy evening outfit. You can pair it with statement yet minimalistic earrings and a soft glam makeup look.

2. Ponytail With Hair Flicks

Amyra Dastur looked beautiful in this studded multicoloured lehenga for Fablook Magazine. Amu Thevar styled Amyra's hair in a mid-high ponytail with curled tresses open in the front with a middle partition. You can opt for this hairstyle with both traditional and modern outfits.

3. Bun Hairdo With Middle-Parted Hair Flicks

Sonakshi Sinha wore a blue, shimmery, and sequin dress with a metallic bralette and completed the look with a messy bun hairdo paired with middle-parted open tresses. She went with brown-toned makeup and long hoops.

4. Old School Bun Hairdo

Madhuri Dixit Nene donned a black sheath gown featuring a plunging neckline and puffed bishop sleeves. She picked some studded rings, statement earrings, and HD glam makeup to complement the outfit. For hairstyle, she made a sleek bun with lifted one-sided hair flicks.

5. String Braid Hairdo

Nushrratt Bharuccha stunned us in this black saree featuring a statement border, paired with a gorgeous strapless blouse. Hairstylist Baljit Cheema styled her hair in a string braid with a puffed middle partition in the front. Bharuccha accentuated the look with shoulder-drop earrings, smoky-eye makeup, and a nude lip shade.

