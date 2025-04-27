Apply Gond Katira on face to get rid of skin problems, know benefits and ways to use Know the benefits of Gond Katira for skin care. Learn to apply Gond Katira to reduce acne, dark spots, and other skin issues. Get glowing skin with this natural remedy

New Delhi:

Beat the summer heat with Gond Katira's cooling benefits! As the sun and heat take a toll on your skin, keeping it hydrated becomes crucial. Sweating can leave your skin looking dry and tired. That's where Gond Katira comes in - its cooling properties can help soothe sunburn, irritation, and redness while locking in moisture. Apply Gond Katira on your face to reveal refreshed, healthy-looking skin and know ways to use it.

How to apply Gond Katira on the face?

Apply gond katira by mixing honey in it: Before using Gond Katira, soak it in rose water or water overnight. When it swells, add some honey to it. Apply this pack on the face and wash it with water after 15-20 minutes. Rose water and Gond Katira together will lock the moisture of the skin. This will reduce dryness and cool the skin in summer.

Apply multani mitti by mixing gond katira in it: If you apply a Multani Mitti face pack, then mix Gond Katira in it and use it. This face pack proves to be effective, especially for those who have oily skin. For this, mix 1 teaspoon of soaked Gond Katira in Multani Mitti. Use rose water to make a paste and apply it on the entire face. This will remove the oil from the skin and clean the skin. Gond Katira helps in moisturising the skin.

Apply by mixing gond katira in Aloe Vera: If you apply Aloe Vera on the face in summer, then add some soaked Gond Katira to it. Taking both these things in equal quantity and using them on the face will be beneficial. Do a light massage for 20 minutes and then wash the face with water. Gond Katira and Aloe Vera work as a boon for the skin in summer. Both have skin-cooling properties. This will also provide relief from sunburn.

