DO NOT use ice cubes to treat sunburns; know five effective ayurvedic tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Five ayurvedic tips to treat sunburns

Sunburn is a serious skin disease that can be caused by prolonged and excessive exposure to the sun's UV radiation. Sunburn damages the skin in brutal ways such as redness, swelling, or blistering on the skin, which can be a sign of interior harm to the tissue beneath. Skin creams are not enough to prevent and treat these issues, as sunburn requires a treatment that reaches the body's innermost layers and has no negative side effects.

The use of ice cubes as a quick home treatment to reduce the redness of sunburns is a typical mistake, as per Ayurveda, as it leads to frostbite and skin harm.

India's Vedic civilization, Ayurveda, a 5,000-year-old medical science, contains a number of skin-healing treatments. Here are five easy remedies that will aid a terrible and severe sunburn:

Aloevera

This calming plant has a wide range of advantages and works best when used in its natural state. For best effects, apply aloe vera gel to the affected region and leave it undisturbed until it is naturally absorbed. Repeat the process until the skin burn heals completely.

Cucumber and lemon juice

Cucumber's cooling properties are beneficial in reducing sunburn pain and redness. Make a paste from one cucumber and two tablespoons of lemon juice. Apply using a cotton ball on the skin. After 15 minutes, wash gently.

Watermelon

Numerous advantages come with this cooling summer fruit. Summertime consumption of watermelon is really good for your health, but keep the rind (watermelon peel) after you've removed the delectable part! In order to relax your skin and reduce blisters or redness brought on by sunburns, place the fleshy portion of the watermelon rind on your skin.

Sandalwood and turmeric

Sandalwood's natural oils aid in clearing the skin and enhancing its radiance. Turmeric also has healing and anti-inflammatory effects. Apply a cooling paste on the sunburn by combining rose water, sandalwood, and turmeric in equal parts.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil has inherent skin-protective properties that can help reduce swelling, redness, and rashes caused by sunburn. Daily application of this oil to the affected area is recommended.

Note down the remedies to treat sunburn and flaunt your healthy skin!

Read More Lifestyle News