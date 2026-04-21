Why your eyebrows matter more than you think as you age

New Delhi:

When people think about ageing, the focus usually lands on wrinkles, fine lines, or sagging skin. But there’s one feature that quietly shapes how your entire face is perceived, your eyebrows.

It might sound subtle, but even a slight change in brow position can alter how rested, expressive, or youthful you look. According to Dr Debraj Shome, Co-Founder and Director at The Esthetic Clinics, the eyebrow plays a far more defining role in facial expression than most people realise.

The small shift that changes everything

Ageing does not happen all at once. It shows up in gradual, almost unnoticeable ways.

One of the earliest changes is the descent of the brow. As skin loses elasticity and underlying fat reduces, the eyebrows begin to droop, especially at the outer corners. This can make the eyes appear heavier, and the face look tired or even stern, even when you feel perfectly fine.

What’s interesting is that this shift can happen by just a few millimetres, yet the visual impact is significant.

Why skincare alone can’t fix it

This is where most people get frustrated.

You may be using the right creams or treatments, but if the brow position has changed, the face can still appear fatigued. That’s because the issue is not just about skin quality, but structure.

In simple terms, it’s not only what’s on the surface, but what’s happening underneath that shapes how your face looks over time.

The shift towards non-surgical solutions

The positive thing about this problem is that it does not require surgical intervention anymore.

There was a scientific study carried out over many years and published in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology showing that some non-invasive procedures, such as injections with botulinum toxin and filler injections made from hyaluronic acid, help lift up the brows.

These procedures work differently. The one works by relaxing the muscles that make your brow sink down. The other adds volume in targeted areas to support the brow’s position.

When used correctly, the results can look natural and last for a considerable period, without the downtime associated with surgery.

Getting the balance right matters

There’s a fine line between restoring and overdoing it. Experts point out that the goal is not to dramatically lift the brow, but to bring it back to its natural position. An overly lifted brow can look just as unnatural as a drooping one. Typically, the ideal brow differs slightly for men and women, with women having a softer arch and men a flatter, more level shape. The focus, however, remains the same, subtle correction that enhances rather than changes the face.

Ageing is not just about lines or texture. It’s about how features shift over time. And sometimes, the smallest adjustments, like restoring brow position, can make the biggest difference in how fresh and expressive your face appears.

Also read: Are you damaging your skin this summer? A dermatologist lists 5 common mistakes