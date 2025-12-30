Dermatologist decodes 5 New Year skin goals and how to achieve them A dermatologist breaks down five realistic New Year skin goals and shares expert-backed tips on how to achieve clear, healthy and glowing skin with the right daily skincare habits and routines.

New Delhi:

With the beginning of every new year, people start resolving to achieve new and fresh skin goals, such as achieving glass skin, poreless skin, and less acne etc. Dr Ameesha Mahajan, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Founder, Eden Skin Clinic, said, "As a dermatologist, I have often seen people commit to certain skin goals that don’t complement their actual skin needs as they lack the knowledge regarding the products and habits their skin actually needs."

This new year, 2026, let your skin get away from following trends carelessly and opting for science-backed skincare routines.

Here are five realistic New Year skin goals—and exactly how to achieve them.

Clearer skin with less visible pores - Pores don’t open and close, but they can look larger when clogged with oil, dead cells, or oxidised sebum.

How to achieve it?

Use a salicylic acid (BHA) cleanser or serum 2–3 times a week to dissolve oil inside pores.

Add niacinamide (4–5%) daily—it regulates sebum and improves pore appearance over time.

Avoid over-exfoliation. Scrubbing daily actually worsens pore congestion by irritating the skin.

Consistency matters more than pore “tightening” products.

Smooth textured skin - Uneven texture—tiny bumps, rough patches, or dullness—is often caused by slow cell turnover.

How to achieve it?

Introduce a retinoid (retinol or prescription tretinoin) at night, starting 2–3 times a week.

Pair it with a ceramide-rich moisturiser to protect the skin barrier.

Gentle chemical exfoliation (AHA or PHA) once weekly can boost results—but never on the same night as retinol initially.

Texture improves gradually, usually after 6–8 weeks of disciplined use.

Avoiding over-drying of skin and fewer breakouts - Many people fight acne aggressively and end up with irritated, dehydrated skin, which triggers more breakouts.

How to achieve it?

Use a gentle, low-pH cleanser twice daily.

Spot treat with benzoyl peroxide or adapalene, rather than applying acne actives all over.

Don’t skip moisturiser. Lightweight gel or lotion-based moisturisers actually help control oil by calming inflammation.

Healthy acne control is about balance, not stripping the skin.

Even skin tone and lower pigmentation - Pigmentation—whether from acne marks, sun exposure, or hormones—needs patience and sun protection.

How to achieve it?

Sunscreen is non-negotiable. Use broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher daily, even indoors.

Look for actives like vitamin C, azelaic acid, kojic acid, or tranexamic acid, depending on skin type.

Avoid steroid-based “instant fairness” creams—they worsen pigmentation long term.

Dermatologist-guided treatments like chemical peels or lasers may be needed for stubborn cases.

Glowing ever-lasting skin - Glow isn’t shimmer—it’s a sign of a strong skin barrier and good internal health.

How to achieve it?

Hydrate well and prioritise protein, omega-3s, and antioxidants in your diet.

Sleep, stress management, and regular routines impact skin more than expensive products.

Stick to a simple AM/PM routine you can maintain for months, not weeks.

Conclusion -

Let New Year 2026 begin with realistic and scientifically proven solutions for good skin health, which are sustainable too. Results show evidently when you stop chasing social media trends and try to actually understand the body’s physiology. Smoother and poreless skin that glows is not just a trend away, but its secret lies in the consistent practice of good habits. Because good skin isn’t a resolution—it’s a habit.

ALSO READ: Regenerative treatments, hybrid lasers and AI: Skincare trends to watch in 2026